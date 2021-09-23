Falcons at Giants: How to Watch

How to watch, listen, and livestream the Atlanta Falcons vs. the New York Giants.

The Atlanta Falcons travel to New Jersey this Sunday to take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Both teams are 0-2 to start the season, and the Giants have three extra days of rest and preparation ahead of their home game against Atlanta.

The Falcons lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-25 on Sunday, and the Giants dropped their game to the Washington Football Team last Thursday 30-29.

Here's how you can watch, listen, and livestream the Falcons vs. Giants game.

Who: Atlanta Falcons (0-2) vs. New York Giants (0-2)

When: Sunday, Sept. 26, 1 p.m. EST

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

TV: FOX

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Stream: FUBO.tv, FOX Sports App

Money Line: Falcons +120 (bet $100 to win $120), Giants -158 (bet $158 to win $100)

Spread: Giants -3, O/U 47.5

Lines via SI Sportsbook

The spread shows the teams as relatively even with the Giants getting the customary three-point bump as the home team.

On paper the teams are evenly matched after two games. The Giants rank 19th in total offense while the Falcons are 25th.

Despite the lopsided score last week against the Buccaneers, the Falcons are 21st in the NFL in total defense while the Giants rank 26th.

The biggest discrepancy between the two teams points allowed. The Falcons rank dead last in the NFL with 40 after two interceptions for touchdowns in the fourth quarter ballooned the Buccaneers total to 48.

The Giants are 25th in the NFL in points allowed at 28.5.

With an over/under total of 47.5, the betting line believes the defenses will fare better than they did the first two weeks of the season.