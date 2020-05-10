Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

The Atlanta Falcons defense will have to fight an uphill battle early in the season

Malik Brown

When you wake up in the morning, it should only take about the first couple of hours to have a sense of how your day will go. Granted, things may change throughout the day, but your mood is mostly set in those first few hours.

For the Falcons defense, we’ll know in the first four games of the season how they’ll fare during the entire season.

After a 1-7 start to last season, the Falcons decided to hand the reins to Raheem Morris, with Dan Quinn moving to more of a true head coaches role rather than focusing on one side. They went 6-2 to end the season, and it was the defense that stepped up and delivered in big moments. They held the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers, two of the of the top offenses in the league, to 9 and 22 points respectively, which led them to two impressive wins.

This time around, the Falcons defense will be tested early, and it starts with Seattle in Week 1. The Falcons lost to the Seahawks last season 27-20, and there were many defensive breakdowns in the game. Two breakdowns that led to touchdowns by D.K. Metcalf. They also have to account for Russell Wilson, who has shown over the years that he just doesn’t make plays with his arm, but his legs. If it’s two things the Falcons struggle with, it’s mobile quarterbacks and good running backs.

Their Week 2 opponent possesses both. The Dallas Cowboys have the potential to be one of the best teams in the league. They have arguably the best running back in Ezekiel Elliot. They’ve had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL for years. They’ve resurrected Amari Cooper’s career, and just drafted a burner in CeeDee Lamb. Don’t forget Dak Prescott, who makes all these things move for the Cowboys.

This means the Falcons will have to focus on the run, the pass, and a quarterback that can move out of the pocket.

Week 3 gets easier, but could also a big test as well. The Chicago Bears are known for having a great defense, but an offense teams can expose. It’s not safe to say who will win the quarterback battle between Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles, but the weapons around them need to step up if they want any chances of being a formidable group.

If the Falcons’ defense struggles against the Bears, then it’s time to start hitting the panic button after only the third game of the season.

In Week 4, the Falcons have to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. As long as Rodgers is at the helm, the Packers will always be an offense to watch out for. Aaron Jones had a breakout season last year, and Davante Adams established himself as being in the conversation as one of the top receivers in the league.

Quinn has had the advantage over Rodgers over the years, including in his Seattle days as well. This could be a tight game, but if the Falcons haven’t shown anything in the first three games defensively, it could get ugly.

The Falcons could come out of this four-game stretch 3-1 or 1-3, and neither would be very surprising. They have the players on defense to be a solid unit, but like last season, it’s all about putting it all together. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Demi will tell you: The Atlanta Falcons have a tough 2020 NFL schedule from start to finish.

With just a glance at the the Atlanta Falcons' 2020 schedule, you can tell they're already scrambling to overcome their back-to-back 7-9 seasons.

William B. Carver

by

Terence Moore

A.J. Terrell is going to give "everything in him" to the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Clemson Tigers cornerback A.J. Terrell in this years draft. The rookie is ready to give it his all

Christian Crittenden

Falcons kicker Morten Andersen spreading his love of the NFL in his native country

Morten Andersen's game-winning field goal in the 1999 NFC Championship Game helped the NFL's popularity grow in Denmark.

Dave Holcomb

by

Terence Moore

Atlanta Falcons pegged as 12-to-1 underdog to win NFC South by Westgate Las Vegas

The Atlanta Falcons will not be one of the conference or division favorites in 2020.

Zach Hood

by

Malik Brown

Vegas model says Atlanta drew the NFL’s hardest 2020 schedule

The Atlanta Falcons' 2020 schedule is predicted to be the toughest in the NFL. How many games will they win?

Chris Vinel

by

Terence Moore

BLITZ ZONE: Is Matt Ryan the GREATEST Atlanta Falcon of all time?

Is Matt Ryan the greatest Atlanta Falcon of all time? Is there a single greatest Atlanta Falcon of all time?

Christopher Smitherman II

The Atlanta Falcons' 2020 schedule is here

Thursday night, the NFL released their 2020 game schedule.

Zach Hood

by

Terence Moore

Russell Gage is ready to be the No.3 receiver

Russell Gage has shown flashes of being a reliable receiver, and this upcoming season he gets to prove it to everybody.

Malik Brown

by

Malik Brown

Atlanta Falcons schedule begins to leak as official release approaches

Over a quarter of the schedule has leaked already.

Zach Hood

'Protecting the Nest' Atlanta Falcons & COVID-19: Falcons to play eight 'home games' after all

How much will it help the Atlanta Falcons not to have to travel to London this season?

Dave Holcomb

by

Terence Moore