Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Atlanta Falcons Preview 2020: Olamide Zaccheaus

Jeremy Johnson

Sound the air horn. If there is a breakout star waiting to explode on the Atlanta Falcons’ roster it’s Olamide Zaccheaus.

The second-year wide receiver out of the University may be a little buried on the Falcons’ depth chart with the likes of Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage taking the reps in practice and the headlines.

Zaccheaus has earned his way into the intriguing young players on the Falcons’ roster. He was undrafted out of UVA, but latched on to the Falcons’ practice squad to start 2019.

Zaccheaus was productive in Charlottesville where he played with Falcons’ third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert for two years.

Over his 50 college games Zaccheaus caught 250 passes for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns. His senior season was by far his best. Zaccheaus caught 93 passes for 1,058 yards and nine touchdowns for the Cavaliers.

Injuries to Ridley and Jones as well as the trade of Mohamed Sanu opened up playing time late in the season.

Zaccheaus caught three passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. Zaccheaus also recovered a fumble for a score in the Falcons’ win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Initially, Zaccheaus could find himself in a similar role to the one he had to start the 2019 season. There hasn’t been any organized team activities for him to properly battle Gage and LaQuon Treadwell for the third wide receiver position.

With Sanu no longer on the roster it is possible that Zaccheaus breaks camp on the active roster as the Falcons’ fifth wide receiver.

As the season progresses Zaccheaus could get more looks in game action. He will wow in practice. Zaccheaus has the juice that will make coaches turn their heads to watch him in practices. He isn’t a big wide receiver, which makes him an ideal candidate to work himself into a rotation in the slot.

Zaccheaus is only 23-years-old and has plenty or room to grow in the coming years.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Click to Like and Follow Us on Facebook

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 25: Will 2020 bring us "silent" football?

Will the coronavirus cause "silent" NFL football in 2020?

Chris Vinel

Fans Will Be Allowed In The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2020

Atlanta Falcons will allow a limited number of fans with face masks to attend the 2020 season

William B. Carver

by

Ann L

NFLPA Lands Victories in Negotiations, Training Camp to Begin On Time

What does the latest NFL & NFLPA agreement mean for the players?

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Austin Larkin

A solid training camp can see Austin Larkin being promoted on the 53-man roster for the long haul.

Malik Brown

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! July 25th, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcon's news you missed since Wednesday July 22nd, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

Report: Todd Gurley Prepared To Skip 2020 Season If NFL, NFLPA Can't Agree On Covid-19 Plan

The former Pro Bowl running back has been vocal recently.

Zach Hood

WATCH: Todd Gurley and Julio Jones hype each other up walking to workout

Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't want to work hard.

Rashad Milligan

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Tyeler Davison

Similar to last season, Tyeler Davison will need to show his value in the interior defense as well as on special teams

William B. Carver

by

Riseupfalcons1980

Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Laquon Treadwell

Former Minnesota Vikings receiver Laquon Treadwell is coming to the Atlanta Falcons hoping for a fresh start to his career.

Christian Crittenden

Report: Falcons Quarterbacks To Begin COVID-19 Testing Protocol On Thursday

The Falcons quarterbacks are heading to NFL training camp on Thursday.

Dave Holcomb