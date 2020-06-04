The Atlanta Falcons will have four out of conference games this year when they square off against the AFC West. That, of course, includes a matchup with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in a late December trip to Arrowhead Stadium.

The last time the Falcons played the AFC west was 2016, during their run to the Super Bowl run when they went 2-2, but things are completely different now for every team. Let’ see how the Falcons stack up against the AFC West.

Kansas City Chiefs: Dec 27. @ Arrowhead Stadium:

The best team in the NFL, led by All-Pro and former MVP Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have the most explosive offense in the league. With receivers, Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Sammy Watkins, and tight end Travis Kelce, the Chiefs put up just over 23 points per game this season. If that wasn’t enough they drafted LSU running back in Clyde Edwards- Helaire to in the first round to add another weapon.

Defensively, the Chiefs aren’t great, but they find a way to make plays when it matters most. Defensive end Chris Jones had a pro bowl season registering nine sacks. Cornerback Kyle Fuller left in free agency, but Bashaud Breeland is back and of course, safetyTyrann Mathieu is back leading the way.

Las Vegas Raiders: Nov. 29 @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

Now in the third year of head coach Jon Gruden, the Raiders finished 7-9 last season and were still in contention for a playoff spot in week 17. The coach has nice done a job turning the team around. When healthy quarterback Derek Carr has shown the ability to be serviceable, but the Raiders brought in Marcus Mariotta as insurance. Former Hard Knocks favorite Darren Waller emerged as a real threat last season, and rookie running back Josh Jacobs proved himself as a feature back. General Manager Mike Mayock added wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and Lynn Bowden Jr in the draft to add more offensive firepower.

Pass defense was a problem for the Raiders last season ranking toward the bottom of the league. Part of the reason for that is because rookie Jonathan Abram played in one game after a preseason shoulder injury and Karl Joseph suffered a season-ending foot injury. Mayock signed safety Damarious Randall in free agency and drafted cornerback Damon Arnette to help sure up the secondary.

Denver Broncos: Nov. 9 @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

On paper, the Denver Broncos are one of the most improved teams in the league. Last season Courtland Sutton emerged as a No.1 option after a pro bowl season where he caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. General Manager John Elway loaded up on offensive weapons this offseason drafting wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. He also brought in Melvin Gordon to compliment Phillip Lindsay in the backfield. Former first-round pick Noah Fant should take another step forward after a strong rookie campaign. The Joe Flacco experiment was abandoned midway through the season. Drew Lock now has the keys to the franchise and if he can be a decent quarterback the Broncos may make some noise this season.

Playing hardnosed, stifling defense has been the Broncos calling card for the better part of a decade, and they brought in former Bears head coach Vic Fangio to keep up that standard. Cornerback Justin Simmons was hit with the franchise tag season with 4 interceptions, and 15 passes defended. Chris Harris is gone, but Elway acquired A.J. Bouye from the Jaguars. Von Miller is back after another Pro Bowl season and Jurrell Casey was brought in to bolster the defensive line.

Los Angeles Chargers: Dec. 13 @ LA

The Chargers were a playoff team in 2018 and finished last in the division in 2019. Injuries hit them hard last season. But the team decided to move on from quarterback Phillip Rivers and Tyrod Taylor will start until first-round pick Justin Herbert is ready to take over the franchise. Gordon is now with the Broncos, so Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson will carry the load in the backfield like they did to start the 2019 season.

Defensively, the Chargers have a super bowl caliber unit anchored by Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram on the edges. Derwin James leads the back end of the secondary with Casey Heyward and Desmond King at cornerback. They also drafted linebacker Kenneth Murray and added Nick Vigil in free agency. The Chargers ranked No. 18 in the against the run last year but No. 5 against the pass.

The Falcons will have their hands full when they go up against the AFC West. the toughest game will come against the Chiefs but it will be a good measuring stick game to see how much progress they’ve made. The Broncos will pose a threat to the Falcons as well, but obviously how Lock plays will determine how that matchup does. With the weapons they have on offense the Broncos will pose some matchup problems for the Falcons young secondary.