SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Report: Falcons Shut Down Facilities After Positive Covid-19 Test

Zach Hood

Updated: Schefter now says just one Falcons official has tested positive, not a player. Who knows at this point...

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday morning that the Atlanta Falcons are shutting down team facilities after four positive tests. 

Schefter reports that this weekend’s game vs. the Minnesota Vikings is now in jeopardy. 

Schefter later added that a Falcons official said the tests have yet to be confirmed. 

Cornerback A.J. Terrell already missed action earlier this season on the Reserve/Covid list, and while that seemed to be contained, now the Falcons have a handful of cases as fellow rookie Marlon Davidson was placed on the Covid list earlier this week.

The Falcons are still winless after five straight losses to start the season. Interim coach Raheem Morris was set to lead the Falcons to battle for the first time, but now that may have to wait.

The protocols around the league after positive tests so far has been “contact tracing” then further testing, so it’s entirely possible that more positive tests are in store. 

The Falcons are not allowed to comment on a players health related to Covid-19, they can only place them on the reserve/Covid list and then place them back on the active roster.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Taking a Look at Coronavirus' Impact on Fantasy Football

How is COVID-19 hurting fantasy football owners?

Dave Holcomb

Dan Quinn Was Too Much Like Mike Smith, Which Led To His Downfall

Dan Quinn and Mike Smith suffered the same fate as head coaches, and it's mostly because they shared the same tendencies.

Malik Brown

by

JayMack

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for October 13th, 2020

The Atlanta Falcons have finally said bye bye to Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff. Here's what fans think the future of the Falcons will be.

William B. Carver

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! October 14th, 2020

Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff are out! Will the Atlanta Falcons begin to make a turn around this season? Check out all the Falcons news you missed since Saturday October 10th!

Christopher Smitherman II

Atlanta Falcons Owner and CEO Speak on Future Plans, Matt Ryan, More

The Atlanta Falcons are making changes.

Zach Hood

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 36: A Eulogy for Dan Quinn and the 2020 Atlanta Falcons

For all an intents and purposes, the Falcons, and Dan Quinn's run as their head coach, are finished. Here's why.

Brady Pfister

Falcons Announce More Coaching Changes

Who will serve as the new Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator?

Dave Holcomb

Saving The Falcons: The Easy Part For The Atlanta Falcons Was Firing Dan Quinn, but Thomas Dimitroff?

The Atlanta Falcons created more questions than answers by firing general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn.

Terence Moore

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Game Thread

Here are all the Live Game Updates for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers football game on Oct. 11, 2020!

Jeff Armstrong

by

Jessore Express

5 Observations From Falcons' Fifth Straight Defeat

What did we learn from the Atlanta Falcons loss against the Carolina Panthers?

Dave Holcomb