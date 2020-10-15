Report: Falcons Shut Down Facilities After Positive Covid-19 Test

Updated: Schefter now says just one Falcons official has tested positive, not a player. Who knows at this point...

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday morning that the Atlanta Falcons are shutting down team facilities after four positive tests.

Schefter reports that this weekend’s game vs. the Minnesota Vikings is now in jeopardy.

Schefter later added that a Falcons official said the tests have yet to be confirmed.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell already missed action earlier this season on the Reserve/Covid list, and while that seemed to be contained, now the Falcons have a handful of cases as fellow rookie Marlon Davidson was placed on the Covid list earlier this week.

The Falcons are still winless after five straight losses to start the season. Interim coach Raheem Morris was set to lead the Falcons to battle for the first time, but now that may have to wait.

The protocols around the league after positive tests so far has been “contact tracing” then further testing, so it’s entirely possible that more positive tests are in store.

The Falcons are not allowed to comment on a players health related to Covid-19, they can only place them on the reserve/Covid list and then place them back on the active roster.

