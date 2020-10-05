SI.com
Falcon Report
Dan Quinn Is Lone Bright Spot In Atlanta Falcons’ Monday Night Football History

Chris Vinel

The narrative that Dan Quinn’s Atlanta Falcons can’t win big games or hold leads might be true.

Except on Monday Night Football.

Since taking over as Atlanta’s head coach in 2015, Quinn’s Falcons are undefeated in primetime Monday matchups. They’re 5-0, which has helped erase decades of struggles in such contests.

The disappointments dated all the way back to Monday Night Football’s inception in 1970. The Falcons fell to the Miami Dolphins in November of that first season in the first appearance by both teams.

Before Quinn arrived, Atlanta possessed an 11-27 Monday night record. Even Matt Ryan was winless (0-7) in his career.

The last team the Falcons lost to on Monday Night Football was the Green Bay Packers — the same squad they face this week. Green Bay won a shootout, 43-37, in 2014.

Atlanta’s winning streak and Dan Quinn’s tenure as head coach started with a 26-23 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in September 2015. Quinn’s team has beaten four different organizations on Mondays since then.

The Falcons didn’t play a Monday game last season, with their last display coming as a 23-20 win over the New York Giants in October 2018.

Now, in Atlanta's first Monday night matchup in almost two years, Quinn is on the hot seat. He'll have to dial up some of his Monday Magic to keep the Falcons' Monday Night Football winning streak, and potentially his head coaching career in Atlanta, alive.

