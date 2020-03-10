De'Vondre Campbell: "I don't plan on going anywhere"

De’Vondre Campbell has already stirred up the pot.

The 26-year-old linebacker is a free agent this offseason, and he made a tweet to remind his Twitter followers.

“Free Agency starts a week from today,” Campbell’s post read, accompanied by a grinning-nervous-like smile emoji.

Many Falcon fans pleaded Campbell to explain the post further, while others simply ordered him to stay with Atlanta.

Some fans assumed he would be leaving the franchise. Statistically speaking, Campbell is coming off of a career year. He had a career-high in tackles, tackles for a loss, sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries in 2019. He led the team in tackles last season. The Falcons, meanwhile, have a well-documented cap salary dilemma this offseason, so the want to resign Campbell could go beyond wanting to bring a key member of the defense back.

Despite the money situation, Campbell made it clear where his first option is.

It should also be noted that he responded to another fan about being disliked by many Falcon fans and the organization told him they didn’t want him anymore. The tweet was soon deleted, as screenshotted and posted by The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz.

He then tweeted he just jokes on the app and that some people take his posts “way” too seriously.

In January, Campbell’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Vaughn McClure although Campbell wishes to stay in Atlanta, he understands the business. Rosenhaus also said the Falcons and him have had “positive dialogue” about Campbell.

The linebacker also chipped in on the talk around the new uniforms the franchise will debut in the fall.

It’s the first time in 17 years the Falcons will dawn new jerseys. Atlanta is one of at least three teams in the league to debut new uniforms next season. As a point of reference, if the Falcons decide to wait until draft day to debut any new looks or logos, the first day of the 2020 NFL Draft is April 23.

The Cleveland Browns and L.A. Rams are also expected to change the on-field wardrobe in 2020. Locally, the Atlanta Hawks are rumored to dawn new jerseys next season as well.

The Falcons selected Campbell in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of the University of Minnesota. The outside linebacker is often matched up with the opponents’ tight end. Campbell has been an essential part of Atlanta’s defensive unit in the past four years and has collected many tackles near the line of scrimmage.