Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 33: Should Dan Quinn Be Fired After The Falcons' 40-39 Loss To The Cowboys?

Brady Pfister

THE LEAD

THE LEAD

Somehow, the Falcons are 0-2. 

Atlanta was given every chance to knock off the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday but still managed to blow a 19-point second-half lead thanks to a comedy of errors down the stretch. 

The play that will stick out to Falcons' fans was the botched onside kick that the Atlanta hands team failed to pounce on, but in reality, Sunday's debacle began much earlier than late in the game. 

What if one of the four Atlanta field goals was a touchdown instead? What if Julio Jones wouldn't have let a sure touchdown pass slip through his hands? 

In a game where so much had to go wrong for the Falcons to lose, the question becomes who's to blame? Are these blunders all isolated situations that came together for the perfect storm? Or does the consistent inability of the Falcons suggest the need for a changing of the guard at the top of the coaching staff?

THE REST

Despite the heartbreak of such a gut-wrenching loss, there were few positives to take away from Sunday's game in Dallas. 

How about the start that Calvin Ridley is enjoying through the first two games? And what about Foye Oluokun forcing three fumbles in one quarter?

Looking ahead to next week, the Falcons can't afford to go 0-3 with a loss to the Bears. Does that make Week 3 a must-win already for Atlanta?

All of this, and so much more, on this week's edition of The Dirty Birds Podcast.

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy

Editor

I'm of the opinion he shouldn't have survived the 1-7 start last season. If that didn't get him fired. What will? A historic, embarrassing loss? Well, we've seen that before.

