Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 34: How Does Dan Quinn Still Have A Job With The Falcons?

What else is there to say?

At some point, observers of the Atlanta Falcons just run out of things to say about a team that continues to find boggling ways to throw very winnable games right down the drain.

The script is never the same. Oftentimes, you can point the finger to a leaky defense. Other times, it's turnovers, penalties or even forgetting the rules of an onside kick.

No matter how the Falcons lose, they have a knack to do so in heartbreaking fashion.

There is a culture of choking in Atlanta, and it starts with head coach Dan Quinn.

At this point, Atlanta has done everything in its ability to make this relationship with Quinn work. The organization surrounded him with as much talent as a coach needs to go out and win football games.

But when it comes time to close the deal and win a game, Quinn's teams consistently bow out.

When does it get to be too much to handle? When does Arthur Blank have to hold his head coach accountable for the play of his team week in and week out?

Just three weeks into the season, the Falcons are still very much alive given how well their offense has played along with the weakened play of the Saints and Buccaneers.

But if they stick with Quinn for much longer, it might be too late.

