Falcons Rookie Safety Richie Grant: Time For First-Team Snaps?

It's the second day in pads at Atlanta Falcons AT&T Training Camp, and there are moves being made already this Wednesday morning.

Kevin Knight reports on Twitter that rookie safety Richie Grant is getting some action with the first team this morning.

Grant is a playmaker out of Central Florida who the Falcons took with the second-round pick they received from the Denver Broncos after trading down from 35 to 40. Atlanta picked up an extra fourth-round selection in the deal and took offensive lineman Drew Dalman out of Stanford.

Grant was a standout at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. after a stellar career with UCF. Grant finished his four year career with the Golden Knights having totaled 290 tackles and 10 interceptions.

READ MORE: Richie Grant is a Dog

Dalman also saw some work with the first team on Tuesday. The trade with the Broncos appears to be a shrewd piece of business from new general manager Terry Fontenot. (The Broncos selected running back Javonte Williams from North Carolina.0

The safety jobs are up for grabs with the departures of Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen to the Cowboys and Bengals, respectively. New Falcons players Duron Harris and Erik Williams have been logging most of the reps with the first team thus far.

According to a report on Twitter from Tori McElhaney, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison has also returned to practice.

Davison started 15 games for the Falcons last season, logging 36 tackles and half a sack. Davison is being pushed by defensive lineman Marlon Davidson who is making strides in his second season out of Auburn.

READ MORE: Marlon Davidson is a 'Fireball' on D-Line