What some NFL players are doing to support #BlackLivesMatter

In the past two weeks, we have heard from people around the world about the fight against racial inequality, social injustice, and police brutality. Not only are we hearing them, but we’re seeing many out protesting for change in the black community.

Athletes have some of the biggest platforms, and they’re using it for a great cause to get people together and protest, donate, and make their voices be heard.

During the weekend, Adrian Peterson said that NFL players are “all ready to take a knee together during the national anthem”.

Back in 2018, the NFL issued new rules that if a player doesn’t stand for the national anthem, the team will be fined. Right now, it seems like all of that may be thrown out of the window, and Peterson thinks they won’t face repercussions this time around.

Not only are players calling for kneeling, but they’ve let their voices be heard on social media.

Russell Wilson posted a long statement last week of his thoughts on George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.

Former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant called on his former team to attend protests and see what “real unity looks like”.

Back at home, Falcons players and coaches are showing different ways of letting their voices be heard and showing support.

Ricardo Allen, Dan Quinn, and rookie Mykal Walker were a few names that came out to march during the Buckhead for Black lives protest.

Allen posted a powerful message on Instagram showing him and his kids holding up protest signs.

Matt Ryan has also shown a great deal of support throughout this time. Last week he posted a statement committed to “learning and listening with all humility and compassion”. Ryan didn’t stop there, and later on during the week he created a GoFundMe for the black community in Atlanta.

He kicked the campaign off with a $500,000 donation with a goal of raising $2 million dollars. If you’d also like to donate, the link is here.

Current and former NFL players have shown different ways of getting involved within the community and taking a stand against police brutality, and the many other challenges black people must face in the world. They see that others support them on Sunday when they’re playing for your favorite team, but will you support them when the pads and helmets are off?

If everybody continues to protest, donate, and speak out, things will change. It’ll take more than just athletes, but it’ll take all of us.