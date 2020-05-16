Free agent pool isn't dry for Atlanta Falcons...yet

With only $172,032 in cap space remaining the pickings are slim for the Atlanta Falcons. However, Thomas Dimitroff has shown an ability to get creative when the time calls for it.

At the beginning of the offseason they restructured the contracts of Matt Ryan, left tackle Jake Matthews and defensive end Allen Bailey to make room for their additions of Dante Fowler and Todd Gurley II. The club also chose to move on from franchise staples Devonta Freeman and Desmond Trufant.

The remnants of the 2020 free agent class is should intrigue the brass of the Falcons’ front office. There are big names like Cam Newton, an Atlanta native, and two-time Pro Bowl selection Jadeveon Clowney on the market.

With Matt Schaub, Kurt Benkert and Danny Etling already in the fold, a Newton acquisition is not in the cards. Creating space for a high-quality backup like Newton would only make sense for Atlanta if Matt Ryan had shown signs of decline as a player or were injured. Newton would likely not be interested in coming to Atlanta with Ryan coming off another season as one of Pro Football Focus' top quarterbacks. Newton is more likely to sign with a team that doesn't have an established signal caller that's still in their prime.

Clowney is a different situation altogether. He would improve the Atlanta's front seven just by his run stopping ability alone. His presence adds to an improving pass rushing unit as well. However, the Falcons may be the last team that can afford him.

Clowney is a free agent based off his asking price. Entering free agency Clowney reportedly wanted nearly $20 million a year in a deal. His asking price has reportedly dropped, but things thing the Falcons would need to do to even consider getting into Clowney’s price range would be beyond creative.

That doesn’t mean help isn’t out there. Here are three names that could help the Falcons late in the offseason.

Jabaal Sheard DE

Sheard played for the Indianapolis Colts the last three seasons and totaled 15.5 sacks in 45 games. Despite missing three games last season Sheard appears to still be a solid contributor even at 31 years of age.

Sheard could be a bargain and a veteran voice with the pass rushing unit the Falcons have missed since Dwight Freeney wasn’t brought back in 2017.

Sheard can still play as he earned a rating of 61.2 from Pro Football Focus last season. Adding him into a rotation with Takk McKinley, Fowler, Bailey and second-round pick Marlon Davidson gives the Falcons a deeper list of options moving into a season where they face a group of future hall of famers in Tom Brady (twice), Drew Brees (twice), Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson.

The Falcons need to go and put those guys on the ground if they’re going to have a shot in NFC this season.

Damon Harrison DT

Harrison played for the Detroit Lions last year. He isn’t the player he was for the New York Giants two or three years ago. From 2016-2018 Harrison put his name near the top of the list for most productive defensive tackles.

Harrison had 86 total tackles in 2016, 76 tackles in 2017 and 81 in 2018. Last season he snagged 49 stops. Harrison is now 31 years old.

Even at 31 Harrison earned a rating of 63.2 from PFF last season, which is only a few points lower than current Falcons’ nose tackle Tyler Davison who earned a grade of 67.5.

The Falcons didn’t select a traditional defensive tackle in the NFL Draft in April though Davidson is expected to be kicking inside for his rookie campaign. Fourth round pick from the 2019 draft John Cominsky will also move inside to provide some more depth inside.

Adding Harrison could add another veteran body with some size to stuff the run in limited snaps.

Clay Matthews III DE/LB

There was a time in history when Matthews was a dominant playmaker that competed for defensive player of the year awards.

He, like everyone else on this list, isn’t the same player he was five years ago. He recorded eight sacks for the Los Angeles Rams last season and that would have been tied for the lead for the Falcons in 2019.

By the way, Matthews did that in only 13 games. Matthews has ties to the Falcons’ franchise. His cousin, Jake Matthews is the Falcons’ left tackle.

His father Clay Matthews Jr. played for Falcons from 1994-1996.

Adding his juice in their pass rush could be a nice complement to whatever the Falcons get from Fowler, McKinley and Davidson even if it means limited, situational snaps for Matthews. Adding a resurgent Matthews could be the kind of move that helps get Atlanta get back into contention in 2020.