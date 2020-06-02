Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

The Atlanta Falcons Mount Rushmore: Matt Ryan? Julio Jones?

Brady Pfister

You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Google Podcasts. Give us a comment and subscribe to get all the latest Atlanta Falcons news. 

When it comes to the top four players to ever wear a Falcons' uniform, there are two givens: Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. 

But where does former Falcons linebacker Tommy Nobis, the man who earned the name "Mr. Falcon," belong in a franchise that also claims Deion Sanders and Michael Vick? 

For Brady and Chris, it all comes down to the criteria used. Brady argues for the flashier players such as Vick and Sanders to make Atlanta's "Mount Rushmore" of players while Chris is all for using on-field performance, favoring Nobis.

ESPN released their 2020 Football Power Index projections, putting the Falcons at 8-8 with just under a 1 and 3 chance to make the postseason. If this is where Atlanta ends up, will they have a better chance to make the playoffs with an expanded postseason system this year? And with an 8-8 finish, does Dan Quinn keep his job?

Speaking of Quinn, this week's episode takes a look around the league to evaluate where Quinn stands among NFL head coaches. Chris and Brady take an in-depth look at current coaches who are both better and worse than Quinn. 

In this week's trip to the podcast's mailbag, Chris and Brady address the complaints from an unhappy fan regarding the Falcons' strategy in the NFL Draft. Despite have an offense littered with explosive weapons, should Atlanta have stocked up on that side of the ball?

Take a listen to all of this, and so much more, on this week's edition of "The Dirty Birds Podcast."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How well do the Falcons matchup with the La Chargers?

How well will the Atlanta Falcons fair when they travel off Los Angeles to square off against the Chargers?

Christian Crittenden

by

Nolefalcon

How do the Atlanta Falcons match up against the Minnesota Vikings?

Last season, the Vikings blew out the Falcons. Unless Atlanta can take better care of the football, this year's matchup could hold the same result.

Brady Pfister

Saving the Falcons: ESPN's FPI says the Atlanta Falcons will finish 8-8 and out of the NFL playoffs

It's not all bad ESPN says through its NFL Football Power Index (FPI) that the Atlanta Falcons have less than a one percent chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Terence Moore

Atlanta Falcons have a few hot position battles that need settling

Who wins these position battles once camp begins?

Jeremy Johnson

Matt Ryan has been California Dreamin

Matt Ryan working out in California? Todd Gurley's knee showing promise. This NFL offseason is unconventional but at least the Falcons' players are making the most out of it.

William B. Carver

by

Jasminejhollis

Matt Ryan rated as a Tier 2 AB in the NFL

Atlanta Falcons Matt Ryan was rated as a tier 2 quarterback on CBS Sports 2020  NFL quarterback tiers

Christian Crittenden

by

Terence Moore

Falcons vs Raiders. Who has the advantage?

The Raiders are new and improved, but what does that mean for their week 12 matchup against the Falcons?

Malik Brown

Undrafted trio has chance to make impact for the Atlanta Falcons

Who are the potential undrafted gems for the 2020 Falcons?

Jeremy Johnson

How do the Atlanta Falcons match up against Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers?

The Panthers are projected to be the weakest team in the NFC South. How should the Falcons go about sweeping Carolina once again in 2020?

Brady Pfister

NFL analyst Shaun O'Hara says Matt Hennessy 'could be a great protege to Alex Mack'

What are the expectations for rookie Matt Hennessy?

Dave Holcomb