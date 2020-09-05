Atlanta Falcons Announce 53-Man Roster

The Atlanta Falcons’ 53-man roster is set.

Saturday, eight days before the start of the regular season, the team published its official roster on its website. The Falcons released 25 players to get to 53. All six of their 2020 draft picks made the squad.

Although none of the cuts created huge headlines, a couple notable players lost their jobs.

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, a former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick, signed with Atlanta in March to try to revitalize his career, but he was trimmed from the roster Saturday. Developmental quarterback Kurt Benkert was also axed after playing two seasons with the Falcons.

The 53-man roster does not include everyone expected to contribute this year, though. It’s without second-year corner Jordan Miller, who will begin the season on a three-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy last season. Veteran defensive end Steven Means also remains with Atlanta but is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Neither player counts against the 53-man roster until they return.

Atlanta's practice squad roster will be revealed Sunday. It revealed its 2020 team captains Thursday, choosing Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Alex Mack, Ricardo Allen, Grady Jarrett and Deion Jones.

On Sept. 13, the Falcons will welcome the Seattle Seahawks to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to kick off the season.

