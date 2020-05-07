The official NFL schedule release program airs tonight at 8PM ET on ESPN and NFL Network, but leaks are already flying out on Twitter. The entire New Orleans Saints schedule has leaked, as has the Chicago Bears'.

These leaks resulted in three games being leaked for the Atlanta Falcons. Here's the full list of leaked games as of now, adding in a leak out of Carolina:

Week 2: at Dallas Cowboys, Sep. 20, 1 PM ET

Week 3: vs. Chicago Bears, Sept. 27, 1 PM ET

Week 4: at Green Bay Packers, Oct. 5, Monday Night Football

Week 5: vs. Carolina Panthers, Oct. 11, 1 PM ET

Week 8: at Carolina Panthers (primetime on Thursday Oct. 29, per report)

Week 11: at New Orleans Saints, Nov. 22, 1 PM ET

Week 13: vs. New Orleans Saints, Dec. 6, 1 PM ET

Week 17: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

More leaks will probably surface before the NFL officially releases everything later on tonight, but as of 6:30 PM ET, nearly half of the schedule is already leaked. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in New Orleans vs. the Saints in Week 1, while the Panthers will reportedly host the Las Vegas Raiders in the same week. This rules out a potential division game to start the season. Stay tuned.

Update: The Falcons announced on Twitter they plan to release their own schedule at 7:30 PM ET.