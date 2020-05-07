Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Atlanta Falcons' 2020 schedule begins to leak as official release approaches

Zach Hood

The official NFL schedule release program airs tonight at 8PM ET on ESPN and NFL Network, but leaks are already flying out on Twitter. The entire New Orleans Saints schedule has leaked, as has the Chicago Bears'. 

These leaks resulted in three games being leaked for the Atlanta Falcons. Here's the full list of leaked games as of now, adding in a leak out of Carolina:

Week 2: at Dallas Cowboys, Sep. 20, 1 PM ET

Week 3: vs. Chicago Bears, Sept. 27, 1 PM ET

Week 4: at Green Bay Packers, Oct. 5, Monday Night Football

Week 5: vs. Carolina Panthers, Oct. 11, 1 PM ET

Week 8: at Carolina Panthers (primetime on Thursday Oct. 29, per report) 

Week 11: at New Orleans Saints, Nov. 22, 1 PM ET

Week 13: vs. New Orleans Saints, Dec. 6, 1 PM ET

Week 17: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

More leaks will probably surface before the NFL officially releases everything later on tonight, but as of 6:30 PM ET, nearly half of the schedule is already leaked. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in New Orleans vs. the Saints in Week 1, while the Panthers will reportedly host the Las Vegas Raiders in the same week. This rules out a potential division game to start the season. Stay tuned.

Update: The Falcons announced on Twitter they plan to release their own schedule at 7:30 PM ET.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Atlanta Falcons' 2020 schedule is here

Thursday night, the NFL released their 2020 game schedule.

Zach Hood

Russell Gage is ready to be the No.3 receiver

Russell Gage has shown flashes of being a reliable receiver, and this upcoming season he gets to prove it to everybody.

Malik Brown

'Protecting the Nest' Atlanta Falcons & COVID-19: Falcons to play eight 'home games' after all

How much will it help the Atlanta Falcons not to have to travel to London this season?

Dave Holcomb

by

Terence Moore

What to know about the 2020 NFL schedule release regarding the Atlanta Falcons

The league will unveil the 2020 schedule Thursday evening.

Zach Hood

What we can all learn from Takk McKinley's social media hiatus

The Falcons defensive end, Takkarist McKinley, deleted his social media accounts after announcing the team declined his fifth-year option. Here's the lesson.

Rashad Milligan

by

Terence Moore

NFL teams are set to lose $100 Million dollars if the fans are not at games

Will the NFL delay the 2020 season to keep fans involved? Or will Arthur Blank and other NFL owners be willing to lose $100 million dollars?

Christian Crittenden

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

Here's some post-NFL draft news for the Atlanta Falcons: While Takk McKinley is tumbling as a defensive lineman, Marlon Davidson is rising.

William B. Carver

by

Terence Moore

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 14: Grading the Atlanta Falcons' offseason

So if this is what the Atlanta Falcons will look like in 2020, how did Atlanta's front office do this offseason in upgrading the team and addressing needs?

Brady Pfister

NFL officially cancels International Series for 2020 season

When will the Atlanta Falcons be scheduled to play in London next?

Dave Holcomb

Saving the Falcons: Vic Beasley, Takk McKinley and Charles Harris have something in common, and it isn't necessarily good

Since Vic Beasley flopped last season after the Atlanta Falcons picked up his fifth-year option, Takk McKinley was destined this season to have team officials fold their arms

Terence Moore