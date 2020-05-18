Falcon Report
Atlanta Falcons' preseason schedule headlined by matchups with Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons have announced their 2020 preseason schedule. They will play four games, beginning on August 14th against the Miami Dolphins and ending on September 3rd when they play the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

Here's a rundown of all four games:

Friday August 14th, 7 PM ET: Miami Dolphins @ Atlanta Falcons

Friday August 21st, 7 PM ET: Atlanta Falcons @ Buffalo Bills

Friday August 28th, 8 PM ET: Cincinnati Bengals @ Atlanta Falcons

Thursday September 3rd, 7 PM ET: Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars

The club will interestingly face both 2020's No. 1 pick Joe Burrow and No. 5 pick Tua Tagovailoa very early in their careers, assuming health of course. It's also of note that the Falcons will finish up the preseason in Jacksonville, making for a short trip home to prepare for a Week 1 contest vs. Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.  

The Falcons will also likely face former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm at some point when they travel to Buffalo. The Bills drafted Fromm in the 5th round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 167th overall pick. 

Fromm was a three-year starter in Athens and led the Bulldogs to 36 wins compared to just seven losses in three years, two of which to were Alabama. 

