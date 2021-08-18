Falcons Sign Former Cowboys Lineman

The Atlanta Falcons have added size to the defensive line by signing a former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman.

The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed big defensive lineman Eli Ankou. Ankou hasn't played for the Falcons, but he was with Atlanta from rookie mini-camp until OTA's in June.

At 6'3 and 325 pounds, Ankou gives the Falcons size at the nose guard position in coordinator Dean Pees' 3-4 defense.

The Falcons could use the depth on the defensive line at practice this week as they prepare for Saturday night's preseason game against the Miami Dolphins. Atlanta is missing two defensive linemen: John Cominsky as he goes through concussion protocol, and Marlon Davidson as he is dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Though head coach Arthur Smith said Davidson's injury is nothing long-term, the injuries present an opportunity for Ankou.

Atlanta released linebacker George Obinna and and offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove on Monday to get below the mandatory 85-man roster limit. They had one spot open that was filled by Ankou, but will have to get back down to 80 by Tuesday, August 24.

Ankou has spent four years in the NFL. He was originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2017, but he failed to make the team and was waived before the start of the season.

Ankou was picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars and spent two seasons there, playing in 11 games with 19 tackles.

Ankou spent 2019 in Cleveland, where he earned two starts in nine games and had seven tackles.

He spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys, playing in seven games and totaling five tackles.

Ankou is just 27 years old and is originally from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada's capital, and played for the UCLA Bruins.

He had 47 tackles as a junior with the Bruins and 38 tackles as a senior.