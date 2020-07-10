Falcon Report
Todd Gurley Not Ranked Among Top 15 Running Backs Listed In Panel Of 50 NFL Executives

Zach Hood

ESPN paneled 50 NFL executives in an effort to rank players in each position group, respectively. Yesterday, we took a look where Matt Ryan ranked among the rest of the NFL quarterbacks. Today, we look at where Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley stacks up when compared to other backs. 

The voting from the panel resulted in a top 15 of these running backs:

1. Saquon Barkely, New York Giants

2. Christian McCaffery, Carolina Panthers

3. Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas Cowboys

4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

5. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

6. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

8. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

9. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

10. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets

Honorable mention: Aaron Jones (Green Bay Packers), Chris Carson (Seattle Seahawks), James Connor (Pittsburgh Steelers), Melvin Gordon (Denver Broncos), Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Gurley is not mentioned anywhere in the post, which may shed light on to exactly how concerned the league is about his knee issues. Gurley was famously released by the Los Angeles Rams after a less than stellar 2019 campaign, despite the Rams still having to pay all of his $12.5 million contract this season, along with another roster bonus. 

The Falcons then swooped in and signed the former Georgia Bulldog to a one-year, $5.5 million contract despite having limited funds and signing pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. to a lucrative three-year deal.

Gurley is likely set to be the starter for Atlanta and lead back in a group that will also feature some combination of Ito Smith Jr., Qadree Ollison, and Brian Hill.

