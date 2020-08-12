Falcon Report
Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! August 12th, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

August 8th-August 11th

Matt Ryan excited to play with Hayden Hurst, Todd Gurley II

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 27: What if Matt Ryan was a New England Patriot?

2020 Atlanta Falcons Season Preview: Deadrin Senat

Who Is The Atlanta Falcons No. 2 Running Back Going Into The 2020 Season?

Atlanta Falcons Preview 2020: Isaiah Oliver

Saving The Falcons: Regarding Vic Beasley, Atlanta Falcons Win, And Tennessee Titans Lose

2020 Atlanta Falcons Preview: Marlon Davidson

7 Times Michael Vick Made My Day, No. 3: The Michael Vick 'Experience'

No NFL preseason will hurt teams!

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Preview: Jaeden Graham

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: A.J. Terrell

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Player Previews: Everything You Missed So Far

No NFL Preseason hurting teams

The Cancellation of the preseason is going to affect a lot of teams that have young talent coming in, there are many teams that have young players who are expected to come in and play right away.

Anthony Covington Jr

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Preview: Jaeden Graham

What will be Jaeden Graham's role for the Falcons in 2020?

Jeremy Johnson

ATLriseup

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Player Previews: Everything You Missed So Far

Zach Hood

Welcome to the "Michael Vick Experience"

Would you ride the "Michael Vick Experience"?

Malik Brown

Footballfan55

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: A.J. Terrell

What role will rookie A.J. Terrell play in 2020?

Jeremy Johnson

2020 Atlanta Falcons Preview: Marlon Davidson

What role will rookie Marlon Davidson play for the Falcons in 2020?

Jeremy Johnson

Atlanta Falcons Preview 2020: Isaiah Oliver

Oliver's role will likely grow in 2020 with Atlanta, but has he improved enough to handle opponents' top wideout's?

Brady Pfister

Saving The Falcons: Regarding Vic Beasley, Atlanta Falcons win, and Tennessee Titans lose

The Tennessee Titans docked former Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Vic Beasley $500,000 for his unexcused absence from training camp.

Terence Moore

Who Is The Atlanta Falcons No. 2 Running Back Going Into The 2020 Season?

Dan Quinn said at Friday's virtual presser that he doesn't want to label a No.2 RB.

Malik Brown

2020 Atlanta Falcons Season Preview: Deadrin Senat

What role will Deadrin Senat play for the Falcons in 2020?

Jeremy Johnson