Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! July 29th, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

The Falcon Report is dedicated to bringing you the most up-to-date and relevant information pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons.

July 25th-July 28th

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Austin Larkin

NFLPA Lands Victories in Negotiations, Training Camp to Begin On Time

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 25: Will 2020 Bring Us "Silent" Football?

Atlanta Falcons Preview 2020: Olamide Zaccheaus

Here's The Biggest Question For The Atlanta Falcons Entering Training Camp

Healthier, Stronger, Faster Ito Smith Ready For Breakout

Atlanta Falcons Rookies Test Negative For COVID-19, Participate In Monday Workouts

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Qadree Ollison 

Dan Quinn Hasn’t Talked To Any Atlanta Falcons About Opting Out Of 2020 Season Due To Covid-19

Atlanta Falcons Place Rookie Jaylinn Hawkins On Reserve/COVID-19 List

