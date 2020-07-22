Falcon Report
Atlanta's Falcon Report Update July 22nd, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

July 18th-July 21st

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Kurt Benkert

7 Times Michael Vick Made My Day, No. 6: Vick Comes Alive Against Miami

NFL Releases Training Camp Dates With Major Question Marks Still Looming

2020 Atlanta Falcons Player Review Series: Full List

Atlanta's Falcon Report Weekend Update: July 19, 2020

“It’s that simple”: Players Call Out NFL, As #WeWantToPlay Trends On Twitter

NFL Considering Unlimited Returns From Injured Reserve

New Orleans Saints Pass Rusher Cam Jordan Picks A Fight With Atlanta Falcons And Their Fans

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 24: It's Time To Accept The Greatness Of Michael Thomas

Atlanta Falcons Ramp Up Covid-19 Testing Ahead of Crucial NFL-NFLPA Meeting

OPINION: The Atlanta Falcons Should Want Raheem Mostert, But He Shouldn’t Want Them Back

Report: Atlanta Falcons Announce Rookie Signings Ahead Of July 21 Report Date

NFL & NFLPA Agree to Daily COVID-19 Testing To Begin Training Camp

7 Times Michael Vick Made My Day, No. 5: Vick rushes for 1,000 yards in a season

NFL Reportedly Cancels All Preseason Games

Vick rushes for 1,000 yards in 2006

Michael Vick becomes the first quarterback in the NFL to rush for 1,000 yards in a season

Malik Brown

NFL Reportedly Cancels All Preseason Games

The NFL still plans to hold the 2020 regular season despite COVID-19.

Chris Vinel

NFL & NFLPA Agree to Daily COVID-19 Testing To Begin Training Camp

Did the NFL offer enough to satisfy the players' desire for answers to COVID-19 on Monday?

Dave Holcomb

Matt Ryan ranked at the No. 5 QB in the NFL since 2015 by PFF

Pro Football Focus ranks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan as the fifth-best QB in the NFL since 2016. On the list as well is Tom Brady, Pat Mahomes, Drew Brees, and Russell Wislon.

Christian Crittenden

Report: Atlanta Falcons Announce Rookie Signings Ahead Of July 21 Report Date

Zach Hood

OPINION: The Falcons Should Want Raheem Mostert, But He Shouldn’t Want Them Back

Raheem Mostert fits in Atlanta but shouldn't leave the San Francisco 49ers.

Chris Vinel

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 24: It's Time To Accept The Greatness Of Michael Thomas

Can't Michael Thomas and Julio Jones both be great at the same time?

Brady Pfister

Atlanta Falcons Ramp Up Covid-19 Testing Ahead of Crucial NFL-NFLPA Meeting

Will the NFL and NFLPA agree to terms to bring teams back to their facilities this week?

Dave Holcomb

Saving The Falcons: New Orleans Saints Pass Rusher Cam Jordan Picks A Fight With Atlanta Falcons And Their Fans

With the New Orleans Saints shrinking the number of fans they'll allow in the Superdome this season for home games, defensive end Cam Jordan said, "It'll be like playing in Atlanta or something."

Terence Moore

NFL considering unlimited returns from injured reserve

Due to COVID-19, the NFL might allow unlimited returns from, shorter stints on injured reserve in 2020.

Chris Vinel