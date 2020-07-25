Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! July 25th, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

Here is all the content that was posted on the Falcon Report from July 22nd to now! Make sure to give us a follow in the upper right hand corner if you haven't. You can sign up for FREE! No cost, no hassle! When you do, you will be added to our email list and will be notified each time we have a new article on the site.

The Falcon Report is dedicated to bringing you the most up-to-date and relevant information pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons.

July 22nd-July 24th

Report: Falcons Quarterbacks To Begin COVID-19 Testing Protocol On Thursday

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Laquon Treadwell

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Tyeler Davison

Fans Will Be Allowed In The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2020

WATCH: Todd Gurley and Julio Jones hype each other up walking to workout

Report: Todd Gurley Prepared To Skip 2020 Season If NFL, NFLPA Can't Agree On Covid-19 Plan

If you don't currently follow us on social media or other platforms, here are the links where you can find us!

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Follow us on Parler: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fans Will Be Allowed In The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2020

Atlanta Falcons will allow a limited number of fans with face masks to attend the 2020 season

William B. Carver

Report: Todd Gurley Prepared To Skip 2020 Season If NFL, NFLPA Can't Agree On Covid-19 Plan

The former Pro Bowl running back has been vocal recently.

Zach Hood

WATCH: Todd Gurley and Julio Jones hype each other up walking to workout

Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't want to work hard.

Rashad Milligan

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Tyeler Davison

Similar to last season, Tyeler Davison will need to show his value in the interior defense as well as on special teams

William B. Carver

by

Riseupfalcons1980

Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Laquon Treadwell

Former Minnesota Vikings receiver Laquon Treadwell is coming to the Atlanta Falcons hoping for a fresh start to his career.

Christian Crittenden

Report: Falcons Quarterbacks To Begin COVID-19 Testing Protocol On Thursday

The Falcons quarterbacks are heading to NFL training camp on Thursday.

Dave Holcomb

NFLPA Reports 95 Players Have Tested Positive For COVID-19 At Some Point

How wide spread is coronavirus among the NFL players?

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta's Falcon Report Update July 22nd, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcon's news you missed since Saturday July 18th, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: John Wetzel

John Wetzel hopes to continue being a versatile depth player on the Falcons offensive line.

Malik Brown

Matt Ryan ranked at the No. 5 QB in the NFL since 2015 by PFF

Pro Football Focus ranks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan as the fifth-best QB in the NFL since 2016. On the list as well is Tom Brady, Pat Mahomes, Drew Brees, and Russell Wislon.

Christian Crittenden

by

Footballfan55