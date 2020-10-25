Updated: 1:46 p.m.

1st QTR

End 1st: Lions 7, Falcons 0.

TOUCHDOWN Lions! RB D'Andre Swift 3-yd run, 4:16. K Matt Prater makes the extra point. Lions 7, Falcons 0. Key play: Roughing the passer penalty on Falcons CB A.J. Terrell.

Atlanta wide receiver Russell Gage hurt on a pass play, was helped off the field. Knee injury.

Mack back in at center for Atlanta. Falcons get ball again after a Detroit three and out.

Falcons center Alex Mack injured on a play. Timeout was called. Mack off the field, Falcons punt.

Detroit won the coin toss, will defer possession until the second half. Falcons get the ball first.

Pregame

Welcome fans! The Atlanta Falcons (1-5) prepare to host the Detroit Lions (2-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m. today. Follow along for live updates and big plays during the game!

Injury update

Falcons OUT today: CB Jordan Miller, RB Qadree Ollison, S Jaylinn Hawkins, OT John Wetzel, DT Deadrin Senat.