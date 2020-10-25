SI.com
Falcon Report
Lions Score First on Swift TD, Lead 7-0

Jeff Armstrong

Updated: 1:46 p.m.

1st QTR

End 1st: Lions 7, Falcons 0.

TOUCHDOWN Lions! RB D'Andre Swift 3-yd run, 4:16. K Matt Prater makes the extra point. Lions 7, Falcons 0. Key play: Roughing the passer penalty on Falcons CB A.J. Terrell.

Atlanta wide receiver Russell Gage hurt on a pass play, was helped off the field. Knee injury.

Mack back in at center for Atlanta. Falcons get ball again after a Detroit three and out.

Falcons center Alex Mack injured on a play. Timeout was called. Mack off the field, Falcons punt.

Detroit won the coin toss, will defer possession until the second half. Falcons get the ball first.

Pregame

Welcome fans! The Atlanta Falcons (1-5) prepare to host the Detroit Lions (2-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m. today. Follow along for live updates and big plays during the game!

Injury update

Falcons OUT today: CB Jordan Miller, RB Qadree Ollison, S Jaylinn Hawkins, OT John Wetzel, DT Deadrin Senat. 

COMMUNITY

Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions Game Predictions

What are your predictions as the Atlanta Falcons host the Detroit Lions on Sunday?

Malik Brown

by

Damdum

Atlanta Falcons Vs. Detroit Lions Game Preview

Atlanta has entered win-now mode

Daniel Comer

by

cadi tago

Can The Falcons Shut Down The Detroit Lions Passing Attack

Who has the advantage between the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons wide receivers?

Christian Crittenden

Can Atlanta’s Offensive Line Push Around Detroit’s Defensive Front?

Detroit's defensive front has struggled in 2020. The Atlanta Falcons' offensive line will try to capitalize in Week 7.

Chris Vinel

Can The Falcons Front Seven Match Up With The Detroit Offensive Line?

The Atlanta Falcons must stop Detroit's improved rushing attack.

Jeff Armstrong

Dad and Demi: Falcons Won A Game But Can They Keep It Going

Like most fans, Demi was excited to see the Falcons win on Sunday but how many more wins can they get?

William B. Carver

by

Ann L

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! October 24th, 2020

Can the Atlanta Falcons save their season? Can the Falcons save their franchise? Check out all the Atlanta Falcons news since Wednesday October 21st, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

Falcons Looking to Exploit Detroit Lions pass defense

How do the Falcons wide receivers match up with the Detroit Lions defensive backs?

Dave Holcomb

Postponing Thursday Night Football Would Give Panthers Distinct Advantage Over Falcons in Week 8

How badly do the Falcons hope next Thursday's game is played as scheduled?

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! October 21st, 2020

The Atlanta Falcons finally won a game this season! Will they keep the momentum? Check out all the Falcons news you missed since Saturday October 17th, 2020!

Christopher Smitherman II