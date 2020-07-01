Falcons safety Keanu Neal entered the league on fire, in his first two seasons he was selected to the PFWAA all-rookie team in 2016, and then the pro bowl in 2017.

After that, things began to change for the former Florida Gator. One game into the 2018 season, Neal tore his ACL forcing him to miss the entire season. He was able to record two tackles before leaving the season opener against the Eagles.

Neal went on the Jim Rome show to discuss his injury and rehab process.

“It was tough,” Neal said. “I never would have thought, going into the season that I would go through that with the ACL and everything. The rehab was hard but I stuck through it.”

Neal was ready to go from the start of the preseason in 2019 and made it three games before tearing his Achilles against the Colts. The former pro-bowler was back in the same situation that he was a season prior with another season-ending injury.

Despite the two major injuries, Neal has worked his way back to be ready for the 2020 campaign.

“Going through two season-ending injuries like that was difficult,” Neal said. “But with God and everyone else around me supporting me, the plan that I have rehab wise I’m feeling great. It was tough but I’m glad to be back.

In his first two seasons in the league, Neal recorded 222 tackles, six tackles for loss, one interception, and three fumble recoveries.

He should be ready to go when the season starts, but the team also drafted safety Jaylinn Hawkins out of California, and Demontae Kazee has stepped up when Neal has been out. In the event the Falcons suffer another set back in the secondary, they seem to have the depth there to survive.

