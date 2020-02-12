FalconReport
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Atlanta grabs Alabama rusher in CBS mock draft

Chris Vinel

“With the 16th pick, in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons select ... Terrell Lewis, edge rusher, Alabama.”

Or, at least, that is CBS Sports’ latest prediction on what NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will say about Atlanta on April 23.

In a first-round mock draft published Monday, Ryan Wilson projects Terrell Lewis as the Falcons’ first 2020 pick. This comes one week after the team announced it will not negotiate a new contract with defensive end Vic Beasley.

Lewis, 21, just completed his red-shirt junior season at the University of Alabama. In 10 games last season, he finished second on the team in sacks (6.0) and tackles for loss (11.5) while racking up 31 total tackles. He sat out the Citrus Bowl, choosing instead to declare for and focus on the NFL Draft.

He looks the part, standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing just less than 260 pounds. And for a man of that size, he moves well. He possesses good burst off the line of scrimmage, similar to Beasley, the man he would be replacing in Atlanta.

Lewis has two knocks on him at this point, however.

No. 1, his technique is still raw, so he sometimes relies too heavily on his physical gifts.

And No. 2, Lewis has struggled with injuries during his college career. He missed 10 games as a sophomore due to a torn ligament in his elbow. Months later, he tore his ACL, exchanging what would have been his junior season for a medical redishirt.

His stock is on the rise after a strong Senior Bowl. With a combine invite in tow and two months until the draft, Lewis’s standing could continue to change.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Falcons select Iowa DE in Sports Illustrated mock draft

The Falcons will select AJ Epenesa in the first round according to Sports Illustrated

Christian Crittenden

2019 Atlanta Falcons Roster Review: Quarterbacks

The Falcons remain steady at the position with veteran Matt Ryan

Jeremy Johnson

Can Cam Newton be on his way out of Carolina?

It looks like the Carolina Panthers are going through a culture change, and Cam Newton may not be in the plans.

Malik Brown

by

ScottKennedy

DeAngelo Halls shares the impact that Kobe Bryant had on his life

Christian Crittenden

by

Terence Moore

PFF lists five potential 2020 Falcons cap casualties

Zach Hood

Atlanta takes LSU pass-rusher in Tabeek’s Mock Draft

Brady Pfister

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 2: Does Arthur Blank think Dan Quinn is Sean Payton?

This week's podcast examines early Super Bowl odds for the 2020 season, where the Falcons rank and a few teams wrongly favored over Atlanta. With the NFL season now over, the XFL has taken center stage after a strong opening weekend. What does this mean for the NFL, the game of football and sports as a whole? Chris and Brady deliver their takes before debating the status of Matt Ryan and Dan Quinn.

Brady Pfister

2019 Atlanta Falcons Roster Review 2019

Christian Crittenden

2019 Roster Review: Wide Receivers

Brady Pfister

Dante Fowler, Jr. rumored to be eyeing Falcons

Los Angeles Rams' linebacker Dante Fowler, Jr. could be a fit for Falcons in free agency.

Jeremy Johnson