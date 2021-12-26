Are Falcons Still in Playoff Hunt?

Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Playoff Hopes For Falcons Still Alive

    Atlanta's season on line next Sunday at Buffalo Bills
    An unlikely playoff run for the Atlanta Falcons took one at least one stride with Sunday’s 20-16 win over the hapless Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    The Falcons (7-8) came into the day needing to sweep their last three games to have any hope of claiming an NFC Wild Card spot. That’s a tall order for a team that’s won consecutive games only once this season.

    The second win in this improbable streak is going to be biggest challenge left on Atlanta’s schedule. The Falcons are at Buffalo next week, and the Bills (9-6) are fighting for playoff position in the AFC.

    The ending against Detroit at least puts the Falcons in the right state of mind.

    “We’ve got a big game coming up Sunday in Buffalo,” Atlanta coach Arthur Smith said.

    Atlanta almost gave it away against Detroit. Wide receiver Russell Gage lost a fumble with 2:18 left, setting up the Lions at the Falcons 37-yard line.

    Detroit would drive and had a first-and-goal at the 9 with 39 seconds left. Looking for the go-ahead touchdown, Lions replacement quarterback Tim Boyle was picked off at the 1 by linebacker Foye Oluokun to preserve the win.

    “Foye came up with a big play there,” Smith said.

    With the attention turning to Buffalo, the Falcons realize it’s time for their signature performance of the season. Atlanta hasn’t beaten a team that currently owns a winning record.

    The best wins on the Falcons’ ledger are against Miami and New Orleans. The Dolphins and Saints are each 7-7, and face each other Monday night.

    So the season comes down to beating the playoff-caliber Bills on the road. That needs to happen before worrying around New Orleans in the regular-season finale.

    If the game is close late next week, the Falcons like their chances. Atlanta is 7-2 in one-possession results.

    “That’s what we’re trying to create a culture of winning,” Smith said.

