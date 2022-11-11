Falcons' Offense Stagnant as Panthers Hold First-Half Lead

Opposite the first meeting between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, there is a defensive battle in Charlotte.

The Panthers hold a 13-3 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

The Panthers won the battle of the line of scrimmage in the first half. The Falcons' offense struggled to get anything going in the run game, accumulating six yards rushing in the first quarter on seven attempts. Facing a stacked box defensively, Atlanta was forced to air it out, and two back-to-back holding penalties stalled out their second offensive drive.

With two straight punts from their offense, the Atlanta defense stood up, stopping the Panthers' offense on a long 15-play, 56 yard-drive that ticked almost 10 minutes off the clock.

A third straight punt from the Falcons, which was inside their own 20-yard line giving the Panthers great field position, gave way to the first touchdown as Laviska Shenault took a screen 41-yards for a score.

An ill-advised throw from a pressured Mariota turned into a disaster as Jaycee Horn intercepted a pass intended for tight end Kyle Pitts. The Falcons' defense would then come up big again, holding Carolina to just three points.

An Atlanta field goal in the two-minute drill ended a forgettable first half for the Falcons offense. Down 13-3 at halftime, the Falcons' offense needs a much more productive second half, gaining just 96 yards through two quarters.

Marcus Mariota was 8-13 for 63 yards and an interception. While the Falcons mustered 33 yards rushing, as Avery Williams led the team with 18 yards on two rushes.

The Panthers receive the ball when the second half begins.

You can follow Harrison Reno on Twitter @HarrisonReno

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.