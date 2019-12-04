Falcon
WATCH: 3 offensive players Falcons need to look at before 2019 season ends

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons aren't going to the playoffs this season, but there are still four games left on the schedule. Three of their four remaining opponents probably aren't going to the postseason either, so playing spoiler isn't really a motivation for the Falcons this December either.

That leaves developing talent and taking a look at young players as perhaps the main objective left in Atlanta's 2019 season. Here are three names on the Falcons offense the team definitely needs to see more of down the stretch in order to help make some key decisions for 2020:

Chris Lindstrom, G

Atlanta's offensive line will need revamped again next spring, but the hope still is that Lindstrom, the team's No. 14 overall pick from the 2019 draft, is at least the long-term solution at guard. 

The Falcons have allowed 15 sacks in the last two games and are on pace to allow 53 sacks this season. Lindstrom hasn't played since the season opener, though, when he suffered a broken foot. 

Qadree Ollison, RB

It's possible that Devonta Freeman becomes a cap casualty next spring. Freeman still has three years remaining on his deal, and he's just not the same player as he was before all the injuries. The Falcons can cut him and save $3.5 million against the salary cap for 2020.

Departing with Freeman is a lot easier if the Falcons believe in one of the backs already on their roster. Including Freeman, Atlanta kept five running backs after the final cut-down day, but similar to Freeman, none have stood out. 

Still, it's time to give Ollison a bigger look. The rookie is only averaging 2.6 yards per rush, but he also has two touchdowns on just 12 attempts.

Jaeden Graham, TE

Starting tight end Austin Hooper is set to become a free agent this March. Before his knee injury, he was in the midst of a career season, so he's not going to come back cheaply, and the Falcons are in a salary-cap bind. Bringing him back appears unlikely.

But similar to parting with Freeman, it would be easier on the team not bringing back Hooper if they are confident in a tight end already on the roster. If any tight end emerges as a possible Hooper replacement, it will be Graham.

Since Hooper's injury, Graham has seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown in three games. He needs more opportunities to show what he can do if in a bigger role next year.

