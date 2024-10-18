BREAKING: Falcons Rule Out 2 Impactful Defenders vs. Seahawks
The Atlanta Falcons will be without a pair of key defensive players in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris announced in his press conference Friday that inside linebacker Troy Andersen and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter will not play Sunday. Carter did not practice this week while Andersen was out Wednesday and Thursday before being limited Friday
Andersen suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on special teams late in the fourth quarter of Atlanta's Week 4 victory over the New Orleans Saints. He did not play in -- or practice before -- wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers in Weeks 5 and 6, respectively.
Carter, meanwhile, was initially listed as out Wednesday with an illness, but the Falcons changed that designation to a concussion Wednesday night.
The Falcons are in wait-and-see mode with safety Justin Simmons (hamstring) and cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (knee), who's officially labeled as questionable. Simmons sustained a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of last week's 38-20 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
After being out of practice Wednesday, Simmons was limited Thursday and Friday. If he can't play, the Falcons will start Richie Grant next to Jessie Bates III.
Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, who spoke with reporters Thursday, expressed confidence in Grant if he's needed Sunday.
"Richie got a few snaps this last game against Carolina, played really well," Lake said. "He's played well in practice and earned the right to get those snaps. I'm excited if he gets that opportunity this Sunday for him to get even more reps."
Several Falcons who were limited at various points this week in practice -- running back Bijan Robinson and outside linebacker Matt Judon (not injury related; rest) and linebacker Nate Landman (quad/calf) -- will all be good to go against Seattle. None were on the final game report.
The Falcons (4-2) and Seahawks (3-3) will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.