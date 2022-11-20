Falcons Pass Rush Affects Bears QB Justin Fields in Season-Best Performance

The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) are celebrating a 27-24 win against the Chicago Bears (3-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday afternoon.

One of the keys to victory coming into the game was containing Bears quarterback Justin Fields ... and that's exactly what the Falcons did.

Starting in their Week 7 33-14 win over the New England Patriots, the Bears offense found its rhythm. Despite riding a three-game losing streak, Fields rushed for over 100 yards in his prior two games.

For the Falcons defense that ranks near the bottom of the NFL in sacks (28th), playing a mobile quarterback like Fields could've spelled disaster. Yet, in the win over the Bears, the Falcons managed to sack Fields four times, the most sacks in a game since Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

While the talented Bears quarterback still found success as a runner, rushing for 85 yards, he was not as effective, averaging just 4.7 yards per carry.

As a passer, Fields completed 14 of his 21 passes for 153 yards with an interception. The Falcons defense pressured him three times in addition to their four sacks.

After seeing the Bears score 17 straight points in the first half, Atlanta held Chicago to just seven points in the second half, despite an injury to breakout defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham that knocked him out of the game.

The Falcons look to keep the momentum going against the Washington Commanders next week. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field.

