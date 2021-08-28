Falcons NFL Week 1: Ready for Eagles New QB Minshew?

In the last four regular-season matchups between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, four different quarterbacks have thrown passes for the Eagles.

It will become five quarterbacks attempting passes in five games for Philadelphia in the series when the Eagles visit the Falcons in Week 1. Maybe it will even be more than five.

Philadelphia added another quarterback to its roster Saturday, trading a 2022 conditional sixth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Gardner Minshew. To make room for Minshew, the Eagles released quarterback Nick Mullens.

The Eagles acquired Minshew after he lost the starting job in Jacksonville to No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. But for Minshew, he may be further from a starting role in his new home.

Philadelphia played its final preseason game on Friday. The Eagles will enter Week 1 with Jalen Hurts as their presumed starter at quarterback and Joe Flacco as his backup. Minshew will provide depth at third-string. ... or could rise from there.

The conditional 2022 sixth-round pick will become a fifth-rounder if Minshew receives a certain amount of playing time - which it seems he might.

Minshew took over for Nick Foles, who started for the Eagles in two of the team's last three matchups against the Falcons, and went 6-6 as a rookie in 2019. But Minshew struggled in his second NFL season, going 1-7 as a starter.

In 23 career games, Minshew has completed 62.9% of his passes for 5,530 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He's averaged 6.9 yards per attempt and 240.4 passing yards per game. Minshew also has one rushing touchdown.

For now? He will provide insurance behind Hurts, who has started just four NFL games. Hurts was dynamic as a runner late in the season last year while completing 52.0% of his passes for six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Flacco is a former Super Bowl MVP, but he is 2-10 as a starter with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets since leaving Baltimore.

Including the playoffs, the Falcons are 2-3 in their last five matchups with Eagles. Matt Ryan, who is from the Philadelphia area, is 4-4 during the regular season against the Eagles.

