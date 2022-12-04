Skip to main content

WATCH: Marcus Mariota, MyCole Pruitt Pull Falcons Within Score vs. Steelers

It took nearly three quarters, but the Atlanta Falcons have found the endzone against the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Atlanta Falcons have reached the endzone for the first time of Sunday's contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers ... with just under one minute to go in the third quarter.

In need of a scoring drive after Pittsburgh's fourth field goal of the game, the Falcons resorted to the strength that's put them in position to contend for the NFC South lead: the rushing game.

Entering the possession with just 10 carries for 38 yards, Atlanta committed to running the ball ... and was rewarded. The Falcons started with seven consecutive runs for a total of 68 yards, with star tailback Cordarrelle Patterson leading the way, taking four carries for 45 yards, including a big 22-yarder.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota added nine more on an option to open up the drive, while rookie Tyler Allgeier, the team's leading rusher, pitched in two carries for nine yards.

With the Steelers defense keyed in on Atlanta's rushing attack, the Falcons went play action ... and Mariota hit tight end MyCole Pruitt for a seven-yard touchdown, cutting Pittsburgh's lead to 19-13.

The touchdown reception was Pruitt's second in as many games and third on the season. It was his first catch Sunday, stretching his run of games with receptions to five.

In a crucial game for the Falcons' NFC South title hopes, Pruitt picked the right time to show up, and the team could certainly use more from him moving forward.

