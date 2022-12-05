Skip to main content

Falcons 'Upset' After Steelers Loss, But Not 'Out of the Fight' for NFC South Title

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier revealed the mood of the locker room after another close loss.

A day removed from the Atlanta Falcons 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a bitter taste permeates in the locker room. 

“I’m upset,” rookie running back Tyler Allgeier said post-game, “that’s how everyone feels. The theme with us, though, is that we’re never out of the fight.”

Sunday's game provided another chance to take control of their destiny in the NFC South race. Yet, as they did a week ago versus the Washington Commanders, the Falcons fell short. 

Now the Falcons’ fate is in the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the current leaders of the division, as they take on the New Orleans Saints tonight on Monday Night Football.

It was a poor first half offensively that dug the Falcons into a 16-6 hole at halftime. However, the Falcons defense did its job holding the Steelers to just one first-half touchdown, the only one allowed after four quarters. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Marcus Mariota
Play

Flick's Forum: Why Time is Now for Falcons' Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota QB Swap

Following a rough outing from veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota, the Atlanta Falcons have a decision to make regarding the team's future under center ... and signs appear to be pointing to rookie Desmond Ridder.

By Daniel Flick
Drake London
Play

Drake London Stars, QB Talk Heats Up: 3 Takeaways from Falcons Loss vs. Steelers

Three observations of what went right and what went wrong for the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By Daniel Flick
MarcusMariota
Play

Falcons QB Change? 'Every Option' Available After Loss vs. Steelers

"We've got to look at everything, we've got to get back to the other side of winning. There's a lot of reasons why. It'll be good to take a step back ... there will be changes made," said Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith following the team's loss to the Pittsburgh Sunday.

By Daniel Flick

Even after the Atlanta offense found the endzone in the third quarter on a MyCole Pruitt touchdown reception, which cut the deficit to six at 19-13, another intercepted pass on the final offensive drive iced the fate of a comeback

Being a game behind the Buccaneers (5-6) with a 5-8 record, the race isn’t over for first place. Far from it, as another Buccaneers loss means the Falcons are a half-game back like they were before the Steelers game. It definitely makes tonight's game worth watching for Atlanta.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here

Marcus Mariota
News

Flick's Forum: Why Time is Now for Falcons' Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota QB Swap

By Daniel Flick
Drake London
News

Drake London Stars, QB Talk Heats Up: 3 Takeaways from Falcons Loss vs. Steelers

By Daniel Flick
MarcusMariota
News

Falcons QB Change? 'Every Option' Available After Loss vs. Steelers

By Daniel Flick
USATSI_19562101
News

Falcons' Marcus Mariota Struggles vs. Steelers; QB Change Coming?

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_19562018
News

Falcons Big Opportunity Intercepted by Steelers in Loss

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_19562101
News

WATCH: Marcus Mariota MyCole Pruitt Pull Falcons Within Score vs. Steelers

By Daniel Flick
USATSI_19561986
News

Falcons Trail Steelers at Halftime as Defensive Tackling Woes Continue

By Daniel Flick
USATSI_19514999
News

FINAL: Fitzpatrick Intercepts Mariota; Steelers Defeat Falcons 19-16

By Falcon Report Staff