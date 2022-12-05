A day removed from the Atlanta Falcons 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a bitter taste permeates in the locker room.

“I’m upset,” rookie running back Tyler Allgeier said post-game, “that’s how everyone feels. The theme with us, though, is that we’re never out of the fight.”

Sunday's game provided another chance to take control of their destiny in the NFC South race. Yet, as they did a week ago versus the Washington Commanders, the Falcons fell short.

Now the Falcons’ fate is in the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the current leaders of the division, as they take on the New Orleans Saints tonight on Monday Night Football.

It was a poor first half offensively that dug the Falcons into a 16-6 hole at halftime. However, the Falcons defense did its job holding the Steelers to just one first-half touchdown, the only one allowed after four quarters.

Even after the Atlanta offense found the endzone in the third quarter on a MyCole Pruitt touchdown reception, which cut the deficit to six at 19-13, another intercepted pass on the final offensive drive iced the fate of a comeback.

Being a game behind the Buccaneers (5-6) with a 5-8 record, the race isn’t over for first place. Far from it, as another Buccaneers loss means the Falcons are a half-game back like they were before the Steelers game. It definitely makes tonight's game worth watching for Atlanta.

