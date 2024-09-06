Atlanta Falcons 'Ready for All Scenarios,' Pittsburgh Steelers QB Situation Uncertain
NFL teams begin each season with questions. For the Atlanta Falcons defense, the most immediately pressing centers around the quarterback they will face Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense takes the field inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Steelers announced last week veteran Russell Wilson will be their starting quarterback, but Wilson was a late addition to Thursday's injury report, as he was limited in practice with a calf injury.
In stepped Justin Fields, the former Chicago Bears signal caller who, according to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, may have a role Sunday regardless of whether Wilson is healthy.
Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, who met with reporters Thursday at team headquarters in Flowery Branch, noted Pittsburgh's quarterback situation is interesting, but Atlanta's defense is prepared for any curveballs thrown its way.
"We are definitely ready for all scenarios," Lake said. "That's what our job is. Two quarterbacks that have won in this league, one that's played for a lot longer and has won the Super Bowl. They both have positive attributes that we have to be ready for.
"That's just part of this league. There's really good football players across all 32 teams. Every team is going to cause a problem that we have to deal with, and this is just one of them."
Lake added the Steelers have plenty of other talented players who cause concern for Atlanta -- but naturally, quarterback play is priority No. 1.
The 35-year-old Wilson completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions across 15 games with the Denver Broncos last season. He also lost 10 fumbles.
Fields, a native of Kennesaw, Ga., played in 13 games for the Bears last season, completing 61.4 percent of his passes for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 657 yards and four touchdowns. Fields also lost 10 fumbles, though he ran considerably more than Wilson.
Tomlin, a long-time friend of Morris after coaching together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the early 2000s, messaged Morris this week, telling him to prepare for Fields -- so the Falcons did.
Still, Morris noted Wilson's "obnoxious amount of preparation" put into the game plan has a chance to cause trouble for Atlanta's defense, as it has for many others over the past decade.
That part is known. So, too, is that whoever Pittsburgh puts under center will present challenges, in Morris's eyes.
In essence, expect the unexpected, Morris said.
"There's a lot of unknowns in this game just in general," Morris said Wednesday. "It'll be a rules type of game, rules ball, for them and for us. They're preparing for Raheem Morris and what the Rams presented, but this is the Atlanta Falcons, so let's get ready to go."
The Falcons and Steelers will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. ESPN considers the Falcons a 3.5-point favorite and gives Atlanta a 58.8% chance of winning.