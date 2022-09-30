Skip to main content

Falcons Planning to Play Browns DE Myles Garrett Despite Car Crash

The Atlanta Falcons host the Cleveland Browns this weekend, but Myles Garrett's car crash earlier in the week could change things Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to win their second straight game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but the team might avoid playing one of the team's best players.

After crashing his car earlier in the week, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's status for Sunday's game is in doubt, though there could possibly be an update when Friday's injury report is released. Garrett hasn't practiced this week, but the Falcons are preparing to play against him this weekend.

"I think you've got to have the mindset that he is going to play," Garrett said. "Wish him the best, I wish he's healthy, but for us and our preparation, we just have to plan like he is going to be out there."

With or without Garrett, Mariota believes the Browns defense is still extremely "fast" and a unit to be reckoned with.

"They fly around," Mariota said. "They play with an intensity and they're going to come after you. They're going to try to dictate the line of scrimmage, they're going to try to be physical."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Drake London
Play

Chris Olave Wins NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month Award; Drake London Snubbed?

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave won the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month award. But should the honor have gone to Atlanta Falcons wideout Drake London?

By Jeremy Brener
TylerAllgeier
Play

Falcons Coach Reveals Which Young Players Are 'Stepping Up'

The Atlanta Falcons have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL, but have managed to hold their own through three games. Apart from some of the big names, Falcons coach Arthur Smith singled out six young players who've elevated their game.

By Daniel Flick
Nick Chubb
Play

Falcons Have 'Got to Stop' RB Nick Chubb in Order to Win Sunday vs. Browns

The Atlanta Falcons are expecting to play a physical football game Sunday against Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Chubb leads the NFL in rushing through three weeks.

By Jeremy Brener

Garrett is not the only Browns defender dealing with injuries. Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) and Taven Bryan (hamstring) were both out of practice Thursday. Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward was limited Thursday after sitting out Wedensday.

The Falcons play the Browns Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Drake London
News

Chris Olave Wins NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month Award; Drake London Snubbed?

By Jeremy Brener
TylerAllgeier
News

Falcons Coach Reveals Which Young Players Are 'Stepping Up'

By Daniel Flick
Nick Chubb
News

Falcons Have 'Got to Stop' RB Nick Chubb in Order to Win Sunday vs. Browns

By Jeremy Brener
Troy Andersen
News

'He's Going to Be a Star': Falcons LB Troy Andersen Sees Growing Role

By Jeremy Brener
Cordarrelle Patterson
News

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Earns NFL Honors Following Big Game

By Daniel Flick
Pitts
News

Falcons Snap Counts: Kyle Pitts Usage Too Low?

By Jeremy Brener
RichieGrant
News

After Quiet Rookie Season, Richie Grant Rewarding Falcons' Patience

By Daniel Flick
Arthur Smith
News

Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Falcons Line Up After First Win?

By Riley Sheppard