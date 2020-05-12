You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Give us a comment and subscribe to get all the latest Atlanta Falcons news!

Last week, the NFL schedule for the 2020 was released, and no team ended up with a tougher slate of opponents than Atlanta.

Their 2020 season includes matchups on the road in Dallas, Green Bay and Kansas City along with four tilts against Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

As a result, many pundits have given the Falcons the toughest strength of schedule going into the season.

On this week's edition of "The Dirty Birds Podcast," Chris and Brady dive into all things revolving around the Falcons schedule.

In the past three seasons, Atlanta has gone a combined 2-10 against teams from the AFC. This year, they have a chance to buck this trend against the likes of the Raiders, Broncos and Chargers.

If the Falcons want to go better than 7-9, it's essential they win these games.

With the schedule being brutal from start to finish, the margin for error this season is razor thin, meaning any potential losses to inferior teams almost seals the fate for the Falcons this season.

As Atlanta fans look into who their team will face, what games should the Falcon faithful be most looking forward to?

There's some obvious choices out there, especially late in the season, but is there an early matchup that just might hold the keys to the Falcons' fate in 2020?

And finally, since Chris and Brady don't hate fun, they took their best shots at what record the Falcons will end up.

All of that, and more, on "The Dirty Birds Podcast."