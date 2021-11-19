LISTEN: Can Falcons Find Success vs. Rookie QB Mac Jones?

Locked On Falcons: Matt Ryan & Falcons Take Aim at Patriots: Week 11 Thursday Night Crossover Preview with Locked On Patriots

For the second time this season, the Atlanta Falcons will face off against a rookie quarterback.

Earlier this season, the team found success and beat Zach Wilson and the New York Jets in London, but tonight, they face a tougher test in New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones, the 15th overall pick in April's NFL Draft, was the fifth quarterback selected in the class but is the only one of the quintet with a winning record so far.

Jones has been guided by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Bill Belichick to put him in situations he is able to succeed. Jones has completed 69 percent of his passes this season and thrown for 13 touchdowns against seven interceptions. The reason Jones has been successful is his ability to not force anything, like other rookie quarterbacks have done.

Jones' situation has allowed him to thrive and he feels the least like a rookie out of the rest of his class because of his style of play and the offense he runs. He's a game manager for arguably the greatest coach that has ever lived, and a good one at that.

If the Falcons want to make him look like more of a rookie, they have to force him into superhuman plays because he has yet to prove that he is a unicorn-like quarterback that can bend over backwards to get the job done. Adding as much pressure as possible is the key to winning tonight's game.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman invites Mike D'Abate (Locked On Patriots) to the show to preview the Thursday Night matchup between the Falcons and Patriots in Week 11.

The duo discusses the impact of rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson on the Falcons offense as well as Matt Ryan, and whether or not the Falcons defense can slow down the Patriots offense.

Then, they discuss the development of Patriots rookie passer Mac Jones, along with the scheming of Bill Belichick on both sides of the ball, before getting into keys to victory and betting advice.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.