Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 4: Michael Vick or Matt Ryan?

Brady Pfister

Chris and Brady cover a lot on this week's episode of The Dirty Birds Podcast. 

Who is the best quarterback the Falcons ever drafted? Chris and Brady disagree big-time.

They discuss the NFL combine, which they'll be in attendance for this week, and give some potential sleeper first-round pass rushers Atlanta should look at.

And look good, feel good? Do new uniforms actually make a difference on the field? Dan Quinn shared his thoughts last week, and as always, Chris and Brady have some distinct thoughts about that.

To round out this week's episode, the guys crack open their mailbag and pull out a doozy: what's Julio Jones's potential trade value? Spoiler: it is high.

Falcons provide updates on Hooper, McKinley, Campbell, more

Austin Hooper, De'Vondre Campbell and Wes Schweitzer will all reach free agency without new deals from the Atlanta Falcons, according to general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Also, will they pick up Takk McKinley's fifth-year option?

Chris Vinel

LB Josh Uche will not participate in NFL Combine drills

How will Josh Uche's injury change his draft stock?

Dave Holcomb

REPORT: Falcons expected to pick up option on Matt Schaub

The longtime veteran is expected to return to the Falcons for a 16th season in 2020. The $2 million option continues to tighten the franchise's cap situation.

Rashad Milligan

Chase Young not participating in any drills during combine

The Buckeyes' junior edge rusher will sit out of the action this week in Indianapolis.

Rashad Milligan

The best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Defensive tackle

The Atlanta Falcons have had three very good defensive tackles over the past two decades anchoring their defense. Who do you think their best draft pick has been from the defensive tackle position?

Christian Crittenden

Safety options for Falcons at 16th pick

Should the Falcons address the secondary in the first round?

Jeremy Johnson

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Offensive guard

Who is the Falcons' best draft pick at offensive guard?

Jeremy Johnson

Five players the Falcons should keep an eye on during the NFL Combine

The Falcons will focus on defense during the draft but there are five offensive players that could help them out.

Christian Crittenden

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Center

Fun fact: The Falcons best draft pick at center wasn't drafted to play center, he was drafted as a linebacker

Malik Brown

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Specialist

Brady Pfister