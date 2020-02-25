Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 4: Michael Vick or Matt Ryan?

Chris and Brady cover a lot on this week's episode of The Dirty Birds Podcast.

Who is the best quarterback the Falcons ever drafted? Chris and Brady disagree big-time.

They discuss the NFL combine, which they'll be in attendance for this week, and give some potential sleeper first-round pass rushers Atlanta should look at.

And look good, feel good? Do new uniforms actually make a difference on the field? Dan Quinn shared his thoughts last week, and as always, Chris and Brady have some distinct thoughts about that.

To round out this week's episode, the guys crack open their mailbag and pull out a doozy: what's Julio Jones's potential trade value? Spoiler: it is high.