NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Soaring After Win Against 49ers
Heading into Sunday as nearly touchdown underdogs at home, the Atlanta Falcons demoralized one of the best defenses in the NFL, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 28-14.
This performance was a direct reflection on why the team skyrocketed to No. 14 on Sports Illustrated's Week 6 NFL Power Rankings.
"At the moment, the Falcons have the second-lowest passing percentage (42.78%) in the NFL," Sports Illustrated said. "They are winning games with just 13 or 14 attempts per game, and a committee of running backs."
The aforementioned running game currently boasts the third-best attack in the league averaging over 165 yards per game on the ground, even without lead back Cordarrelle Patterson over the previous two weeks.
The team has jumped all over the place over the past few weeks, jumping nine spots after being ranked to No. 23 last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
This marks the highest ranking so far this season for Arthur Smith's club, topping their previous best No. 18 spot in Week 4 after defeating the Cleveland Browns.
With veteran corner Casey Hayward facing a potential "long-term" absence, the Atlanta Falcons will be reliant on second-year corner Darren Hall to hold his own opposite of A.J. Terrell.
Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen shined in his first NFL start with 13 tackles. Will he continue to get large chunks of playing time?
All three of the Atlanta Falcons' starting cornerbacks went down with an injury in Sunday's 28-14 home win against the San Francisco 49ers. Falcons coach Arthur Smith provided an update on who's injury is long-term, and which ones aren't concerning.
The Falcons proved they had one of the league's best rushing attacks ahead of their match against the 49ers. But through the first five weeks, San Francisco had possessed arguably the league's best defensive team in 2022.
Before losing to the Falcons, the 49ers came into Atlanta giving up an average of 12.2 points while holding their opponents to a league-best 71.4 yards on the ground.
The unit will have their hands full this weekend, taking on the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road Sunday at 1 p.m.
