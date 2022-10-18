NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Soaring After Win Against 49ers

Heading into Sunday as nearly touchdown underdogs at home, the Atlanta Falcons demoralized one of the best defenses in the NFL, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 28-14.

This performance was a direct reflection on why the team skyrocketed to No. 14 on Sports Illustrated's Week 6 NFL Power Rankings.

"At the moment, the Falcons have the second-lowest passing percentage (42.78%) in the NFL," Sports Illustrated said. "They are winning games with just 13 or 14 attempts per game, and a committee of running backs."

The aforementioned running game currently boasts the third-best attack in the league averaging over 165 yards per game on the ground, even without lead back Cordarrelle Patterson over the previous two weeks.

The team has jumped all over the place over the past few weeks, jumping nine spots after being ranked to No. 23 last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This marks the highest ranking so far this season for Arthur Smith's club, topping their previous best No. 18 spot in Week 4 after defeating the Cleveland Browns.

The Falcons proved they had one of the league's best rushing attacks ahead of their match against the 49ers. But through the first five weeks, San Francisco had possessed arguably the league's best defensive team in 2022.

Before losing to the Falcons, the 49ers came into Atlanta giving up an average of 12.2 points while holding their opponents to a league-best 71.4 yards on the ground.

The unit will have their hands full this weekend, taking on the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road Sunday at 1 p.m.

