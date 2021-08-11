Atlanta Falcons Practice Highlights: Matt Ryan Heating Up

After the defense dominated the big plays on Monday, Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons offense were sharp on Tuesday.

We're into the dog days of August for Atlanta Falcons preseason. It's practice 11, but there's a light at the end of the tunnel with a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Friday night.

Players will look forward to working against someone in a different uniform after three weeks of practice against teammates.

But that hasn't slowed down the Falcons looking to impress new coach Arthur Smith, make the team, or simply get better.

One such standout has been linebacker Deion Jones. He's carried an extra five pounds of muscle into training camp, but it hasn't hurt his trademark speed and coverage ability.

Jones is shown early in these clips breaking up a pass intended for rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.

Wide receiver Russell Gage has solidified his spot as the number two receiver behind Calvin Ridley. Working against Isaiah Oliver, he makes a nice catch on the sidelines of a Matt Ryan pass.

A slimmed down Hayden Hurst has been a standout at camp as well. He makes contested catch against third year safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

Hurst had 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns with the Falcons last year. He's in the final year of his contract and could have a big season despite the emergence of rookie first round draft pick Pitts.

Calvin Ridley had offseason ankle surgery. He's shown no ill effects during training camp. Though he has been held back at times by the coaching staff. He catches a touchdown pass on a quick post route in the red zone from Ryan.

New running back Mike Davis has been virtually unguardable this summer. He shows off his strength and good hands when he beats the press of rookie linebacker Erroll Thompson.

Rookie quarterback Feleipe Franks is battling for a spot on the active roster, but he didn't help himself throwing into coverage. Fabian Moreau, recently listed as first team cornerback, picked off the rookie from Arkansas.

Moreau spent the last four seasons with Washington. He was drafted by the Redskins in the third round of the 2017 draft out of UCLA. He played in all 16 games last season and had two interceptions.

Second year wide receiver Juwan Green from Albany has several catches on Tuesday's highlight reel. Green spent last season on the Falcons' practice squad, and he's battling to earn a spot on the 2021 active roster.