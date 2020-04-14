Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 10: Why all the drama? Can it be the draft yet?

Chris Vinel

You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Give us a comment and subscribe to get all the latest Atlanta Falcons news. 

The current lack of sports is messing with everyone.

People are going stir crazy.

Brady and Chris get it. They feel the same.

What should Americans talk about without one of the staples of their society?

Well, because people are bored and the lack of sports is affecting everyone, Brady and Chris have plenty of drama to talk about this week. They dispel some as non-stories. Others have potential, they say.

Uniform leaks on social media, potential beef between stars, overblown draft rumors -- last week possessed it all.

Brady and Chris kick off the podcast by discussing Atlanta's new uniforms. Although they like the new looks, they think of Neil Armstrong and the NBA. Why?

Next, they dissect the squabble between Deion Sanders and Todd Gurley. Gurley announced he will wear No. 21 -- Sanders's old number -- next season and said Prime Time wasn't too fond of that decision. Sanders responded to Gurley's comments, claiming he was joking. Spoiler: This is the non-story of the week, or at least it should be.

To add to the craziness, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Atlanta general manager Thomas Dimitroff is "strangely interested" in the 2020 quarterback draft prospects. Apparently, the Falcons haven't ruled out trading up in the first round to select one, despite Matt Ryan still being on the roster. Should they consider finding the 34-year-old Ryan's successor right now?

Brady and Chris close by continuing their weekly positional review. This week, they debate where Deion Jones ranks among his NFL middle linebacker peers. They agree he's high on the list, but does that matter in today's NFL?

All that and more on this week's Dirty Birds Podcast! Be sure to subscribe on all your favorite audio streaming services.

At Falcon Report, we want to provide you with the best Atlanta Falcons experience. Please take this short survey of five questions to let us know how we're doing. Take the Survey

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saving the Falcons: Todd Gurley didn't need to bring Deion Sanders into this

So is it OK for Todd Gurley to wear Deion Sanders' number with the Atlanta Falcons? Here's the bigger question: What was Gurley thinking?

Terence Moore

by

Chris Vinel

Atlanta Falcons draft safety in latest first-round NFL mock draft from Bleacher Report

Will the Atlanta Falcons draft a safety in the first round?

Dave Holcomb

by

Terence Moore

A.J. Epenesa brings power to the next level

There's questions surrounding his quickness, but A.J. Epenesa boasts an impressive coming out of Iowa. Could he land in Atlanta?

Brady Pfister

by

Brady Pfister

REPORT: Dimitroff “strangely interested” in quarterback prospects

Is Atlanta really considering a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

Chris Vinel

by

CrgMck

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

William Brandon (Dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the new uniforms of the Atlanta Falcons. The father delivers a more journalistic view of the uniforms compared to that of his son who provides a fan’s perspective .

William B. Carver

by

Terence Moore

Todd Gurley in Atlanta Falcons introductory press conference: ‘I know I’m still that guy’

History is against Todd Gurley II to return to the Offensive Player of the Year he was in 2017, but he doesn’t care about history or your opinion.

Rashad Milligan

by

Malik Brown

Murray could find success with the Falcons

If the Falcons want more than enough speed at linebacker, drafting Kenneth Murray would be right choice.

Malik Brown

by

Malik Brown

Falcons should draft a RB despite having Gurley, Jonathan Taylor could be the answer

The Atlanta Falcons signed former LA Rams back Todd Gurley in free agency. Despite that they should take a look at a running back in the draft and former Wisconsin Badger Jonathan Taylor would be a nice fit.

Christian Crittenden

by

Terence Moore

Davis finds second home in the south

Could Georgia Tech tight end Tyler Davis be a late-round fit for the Falcons?

Jeremy Johnson

by

Terence Moore

Chaisson isn’t the most valuable prospect in the draft, but he’s the breath of fresh air Atlanta needs

The confident LSU edge rusher is exactly what the Falcons need.

Rashad Milligan

by

Blitz demon