Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 10: Why all the drama? Can it be the draft yet?

The current lack of sports is messing with everyone.

People are going stir crazy.

Brady and Chris get it. They feel the same.

What should Americans talk about without one of the staples of their society?

Well, because people are bored and the lack of sports is affecting everyone, Brady and Chris have plenty of drama to talk about this week. They dispel some as non-stories. Others have potential, they say.

Uniform leaks on social media, potential beef between stars, overblown draft rumors -- last week possessed it all.

Brady and Chris kick off the podcast by discussing Atlanta's new uniforms. Although they like the new looks, they think of Neil Armstrong and the NBA. Why?

Next, they dissect the squabble between Deion Sanders and Todd Gurley. Gurley announced he will wear No. 21 -- Sanders's old number -- next season and said Prime Time wasn't too fond of that decision. Sanders responded to Gurley's comments, claiming he was joking. Spoiler: This is the non-story of the week, or at least it should be.

To add to the craziness, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Atlanta general manager Thomas Dimitroff is "strangely interested" in the 2020 quarterback draft prospects. Apparently, the Falcons haven't ruled out trading up in the first round to select one, despite Matt Ryan still being on the roster. Should they consider finding the 34-year-old Ryan's successor right now?

Brady and Chris close by continuing their weekly positional review. This week, they debate where Deion Jones ranks among his NFL middle linebacker peers. They agree he's high on the list, but does that matter in today's NFL?

