Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson Out for OTAs with Injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons started OTAs on Monday but did so without star running back Bijan Robinson.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, who spoke with reporters Tuesday in Flowery Branch, shared that Atlanta will be minus several players during OTAs.
"Bijan won't be out there," Morris said. "He's got the ankle. And obviously (Jase McClellan) won't be out there. But we expect those guys for our mandatory minicamp."
Morris added veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who's still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 8 last season, to the list of players not participating.
Jarrett and McClellan, who missed rookie minicamp with an undisclosed injury from the pre-draft process, are expected absences. Robinson is not.
The 22-year-old Robinson enjoyed a productive rookie season in 2023, emerging as one of Atlanta's premier playmakers after rushing for 976 yards and four touchdowns while catching 58 passes for 487 yards and four more scores.
Without Robinson, a bulk of the touches in OTAs will go to third-year pro Tyler Allgeier, who set the franchise rookie rushing record with 1,035 yards in 2022 and served as a complementary option to Robinson in 2023.
McClellan, a sixth-round selection in April's draft, is in contention to be the Falcons' No. 3 runner. The only healthy ballcarriers listed on Atlanta's roster are Allgeier, Robert Burns, Carlos Washington Jr. and Avery Williams.
Mandatory minicamp, when Robinson and McClellan are slated to return, is scheduled to run from June 10-12, meaning both rushers could be out of action for nearly a month.