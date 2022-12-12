Skip to main content

BREAKING: Falcons Cut 'Healthy' Veteran RB Damien Williams

Running back Damien Williams' bizarre 14-week stretch with the Atlanta Falcons has come to a close.

The Atlanta Falcons' running back room is now without one of its most seasoned pieces - but by choice.

The Falcons officially released running back Damien Williams, who played in just one game - the season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints - due to a rib injury and spent the rest of the season on injured reserve.

Williams, who starred in the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory, initially entered the season as Atlanta's No. 2 running back, behind only Cordarrelle Patterson.

The 30-year-old Williams received the start in his lone appearance, logging two carries for two yards before hurting his rib after being landed on by his own offensive linemen.

Williams appeared to be on his way back onto the field when his window to return from the injured reserve opened, especially with Patterson suffering an injury of his own and missing four weeks - but the emergence of young running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley led Atlanta to keep Williams' window closed.

Ultimately, Falcons coach Arthur Smith expressed that he's pleased with his running backs room, and with the deep group of downhill, bruising runners that he's put together, it's easy to see why.

And so, Williams was merely the odd man out, a victim of an unlucky Week 1 injury that paved the way for a pair of talented runners to make their mark - and the Falcons simply can't look back.

