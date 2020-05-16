In accordance with the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons are planning to reopen their facilities Tuesday with limited staff members while taking full safety precautions according to Atlantafalcons.com.

The organizations' plan comes less than 24 hours after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams containing instructions on how to reopen safely. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the memo Friday

As indicated in the tweet, Goodell included some key provisions to reopening safely. No more than 50 percent of non-player staff will be allowed back into the facilities and that number cannot exceed 75 people.

Players and coaches have been inching to get back into team facilities, but they will have to wait a little longer. Under Goodell's guidelines, no members of the coaching staff or players except for ones currently undergoing medical treatment will be permitted into team facilities at this time.

That means Dan Quinn, the Falcons staff and the players will continue with their virtual offseason programs for the time being. Falcons veteran and rookie players are expected to begin offseason training together on Monday.

The NFL is permitting the league to reopen, however, teams must follow state and local guidances. The Falcons may bring back a small fraction of their staff because Georgia was one of the first states to reopen its economy after statewide shutdowns amid the coronavirus.

Despite the significant restrictions with reopening and not every team able to at this time, Goodell called this first phase an "important step in demonstrating our ability to operate safely and effectively."