Atlanta Falcons Injury Report: Week 4 Update

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Green Bay Packers Monday Night at Lambeau Field, and they will be without a few defensive starters. 

Takk McKinley, Ricardo Allen, and Ricardo Allen have been listed as out. 

Here’s a look at the full report. 

  • Full Participation
    • #20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot)
    • #73 T Matt Gono (shoulder)
    • #83 WR Russell Gage (concussion)
    • #91 DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (elbow)
  • Limited Participation
    • #11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
    • #18 WR Calvin Ridley (ankle)
    • #54 LB Foye Oluokun (hamstring)
    • #56 DE Dante Fowler Jr. (ankle)
    • #76 T Kaleb McGary (knee)
    • #90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)
    • #97 DT Grady Jarrett (hip)
  • Did Not Participate
    • #7 K Younghoe Koo (right groin)
    • #21 RB Todd Gurley (not injury related – rest)
    • #22 S Keanu Neal (hamstring)
    • #37 S Ricardo Allen (elbow)
    • #77 G James Carpenter (not injury related – rest)
    • #98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)

Jones and Ridley are listed as questionable for Monday night, and per Dan Quinn they are ‘trending upwards’.

The Falcons are going to be limited defensively, and that is probably not a good sign going into a matchup with Aaron Rodgers. Stay tuned for final inactives on Monday evening.

