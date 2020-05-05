The NFL is still trying to gauge the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on this upcoming NFL season . The teams want fans in attendance at games but no one knows if it will be safe to do so at this time.

According to a report from Albert Breer of MMQB, NFL teams estimate losing about $100 million dollars each in local revenue if fans are not able to attend games.

The NFL plans to release its schedule this week, with the first game set to be played on Sept. 10 with 16 games set to be played over 17 weeks. However, the NFL has been putting together contingency plans if the season cannot start on time.

According to the report, an NFC executive said that the league would absolutely move the season back it could play the entire season with fans as opposed to without due to to the economic impact.

If the season is pushed back that will also impact the Super Bowl, which as of now is set for Feb. 7 in Tampa, but host cites must have alternate days to host the big game, and it is presumed that Tampa Bay has those in place now.

The NFL does not want to move the Super Bowl past the start of the 2021 league year, which is set for mid-March.

It has been rumored that the Falcons will square off against the Bucs on Monday Night football to open the 2020 season. The rest of the NFL schedule will be released this week.