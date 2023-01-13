Falcons OL Chris Lindstrom Receives NFL All-Pro Honors

After becoming the only member of the Atlanta Falcons to be voted into the Pro Bowl, Chris Lindstrom will be the only Falcons to receive NFL All-Pro honors.

Following the end of the Atlanta Falcons' season, head coach Arthur Smith told the media that he believed in the foundation being built. Despite having to watch the NFL Playoffs from the comfort of their own home, the Falcons are looking forward to a potentially bright future.

One of the biggest positive takeaways from a 7-10 season, the Falcons offensive line played at a higher level than expected. One of the top performers for the Falcons up front was right guard Chris Lindstrom.

The former 2019 first-round pick has received high honors in his fourth year, being the lone Falcon selected to play in the Pro Bowl, and has now become the only one to be voted as an All-Pro by the Associated Press.

The strong play upfront helped the Falcons finish with the No. 3 rushing offense, averaging just under 160 yards per game. While Lindstrom earned the highest overall grade, 95, by any offensive lineman from Pro Football Focus (PFF). Lindstrom earned a final grade of 93.1 as a run blocker, which made him the highest on the team.

After a stellar fourth season, Lindstrom will be entering the final year of his rookie contract; when asked recently about his contract status, the 25-year-old stated he'd like to spend his career in Atlanta as a member of the Falcons.

