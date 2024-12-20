Falcons Rookie OUT vs. Giants
When Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. takes the field for his first NFL start Sunday against the New York Giants, he'll do so without the receiver who caught his first professional pass.
The Falcons have ruled out rookie wideout Casey Washington due to a concussion. He'll miss his third straight game -- he hasn't played since Dec. 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers -- and he hasn't practiced since being a late addition to the injury report before a Dec. 8 contest with the Minnesota Vikings.
Atlanta has also listed outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (groin) and receiver KhaDarel Hodge (ribs) as questionable, meaning Washington is the only confirmed absence. The rest of the Falcons' injury report is clean.
Washington, 23, initially suffered a head injury Nov. 17 against the Denver Broncos but played when Atlanta returned from its bye week.
Penix and Washington have shared a strong bond since arriving for rookie minicamp in early May, and two of Penix's five career pass attempts went in Washington's direction -- including a 14-yard gain against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 20 that marked Penix's first regular season pass and Washington's first regular season catch.
Washington, drafted in the sixth round out of Illinois, has played in eight games this season, earning 47 snaps on special teams. His extended offensive action has come at the end of blowouts -- often alongside Penix. That streak won't continue Sunday.
The Falcons (7-7) host the Giants (2-12) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.