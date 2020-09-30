SI.com
Falcon Report
Rookie Report: LB Mykal Walker Bright Spot Of Falcons' Rookie Class Against Bears

Jeremy Johnson

The hits just keep on coming. The Falcons played well for three quarters and then stopped doing that and found a way to suffer their third straight loss to start the 2020 football season.

The Atlanta Falcons’ rookies took a hit of their own before week three even began. First round selection A.J. Terrell tested positive for COVID-19 and became the first NFL player to miss a game after testing positive for the disease.

Terrell will likely miss at least one more game before returning.

The bright spot for the Falcons’ rookies came in the form of rookie linebacker Mykal Walker. Foye Oluokun missed the game with a hamstring injury.

Walker stepped into the spot vacated by Oluokun.

The fourth-round selection out of Fresno State led the Falcons in tackles with eight stops. Of his eight tackles, six of them were solo.

In three games Walker has earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 65.8.

The Falcons’ second round pick Marlon Davidson made his NFL debut on Sunday. The Auburn University rookie rotated with Tyler Davison and Grady Jarrett, who went out of the game in the fourth quarter due to an injury.

Davidson totaled four tackles, two of them solo.

The Falcons’ fifth round selection out of California Jaylinn Hawkins played a larger role in the defensive formation with Ricardo Allen missing the game and Darqueze Dennard went down with an injury during Sunday’s game.

Hawkins had three tackles, two solo, in a heavy dose of playing time in the second half. His role could continue to increase with Dennard, Allen and Kendal Sheffield all injured going into week four.

The seventh round selection out the University of Syracuse Sterling Hofrichter had a career day punting the football.

He punted six times for a total of 233 yards, an average of 38.8. Hofrichter pinned the Bears inside the 20-yard line twice on Sunday.

