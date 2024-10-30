Falcon Report

Falcons Rookie DL 'Not Looking Great' to Play vs. Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris gave an injury update on second-round rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro before Sunday's game versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Daniel Flick

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Atlanta Falcons will likely be without their second-round draft pick, defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris, speaking at his press conference Wednesday, said Orhorhoro is "not looking great" for this week due to an ankle injury sustained in the third quarter of Sunday's 31-26 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"We'll have to see a little more," Morris said. "See what's going on with him today."

The 6'4", 295-pound Orhorhoro was inactive for the first four games this season but played in each of Atlanta's last four contests. He has recorded five tackles and a quarterback hit across 63 defensive snaps.

Orhorhoro suffered his injury with 10:29 remaining in the third quarter. Initially ruled questionable to return, he was later ruled out and was not present on Atlanta's sideline. After the game, he left with a walking boot on his left foot.

The injury occurred when the Buccaneers ran a screen pass to receiver Jalen McMillan, who gained 13 yards on 3rd and 12. Orhorhoro and cornerback Dee Alford made the tackle for the Falcons, but Orhorhoro was slow to get up.

The 23-year-old Orhorhoro stayed on the Raymond James Stadium turf for several seconds while three trainers came to his side. When he stood up, he struggled putting pressure on his left leg. He wrapped both arms around the trainers and limped to the team's blue medical tent.

After the game and during his Monday press conference, Morris had no update on Orhorhoro's status. Now, with imaging done, the picture has grown clearer -- and <>

The Falcons (5-3) return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys (3-4) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Published
Daniel Flick
DANIEL FLICK

Daniel Flick is an accredited NFL writer for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Daniel has provided boots-on-ground coverage at the NFL Combine and from the Atlanta Falcons' headquarters, among other destinations, and contributed to the annual Lindy's Sports Magazine ahead of the 2023 offseason. Daniel is a co-host on the 404TheFalcon podcast and previously wrote for the Around the Block Network and Georgia Sports Hospitality Media.

Home/News