Falcons Rookie DL 'Not Looking Great' to Play vs. Cowboys
The Atlanta Falcons will likely be without their second-round draft pick, defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Falcons coach Raheem Morris, speaking at his press conference Wednesday, said Orhorhoro is "not looking great" for this week due to an ankle injury sustained in the third quarter of Sunday's 31-26 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"We'll have to see a little more," Morris said. "See what's going on with him today."
The 6'4", 295-pound Orhorhoro was inactive for the first four games this season but played in each of Atlanta's last four contests. He has recorded five tackles and a quarterback hit across 63 defensive snaps.
Orhorhoro suffered his injury with 10:29 remaining in the third quarter. Initially ruled questionable to return, he was later ruled out and was not present on Atlanta's sideline. After the game, he left with a walking boot on his left foot.
The injury occurred when the Buccaneers ran a screen pass to receiver Jalen McMillan, who gained 13 yards on 3rd and 12. Orhorhoro and cornerback Dee Alford made the tackle for the Falcons, but Orhorhoro was slow to get up.
The 23-year-old Orhorhoro stayed on the Raymond James Stadium turf for several seconds while three trainers came to his side. When he stood up, he struggled putting pressure on his left leg. He wrapped both arms around the trainers and limped to the team's blue medical tent.
After the game and during his Monday press conference, Morris had no update on Orhorhoro's status. Now, with imaging done, the picture has grown clearer -- and <>
The Falcons (5-3) return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys (3-4) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.